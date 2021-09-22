The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave final approval to the 2022 budget, which increases the average homeowner’s property tax bill to the city by 9.4%.
The commission approved the budget with a 3-2 vote. Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioner Mark Hatesohl voted against the budget.
In total, the property tax rate would be 53.334 mills, up from 49.835 in 2021. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
That would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan paying $573.10 in taxes during 2021 would pay $626.83 in 2022, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in Riley County went up 2.2%. That is an increase of $53.73, or 9.4% to the city portion of a homeowner’s tax bill.
Butler said he disagreed with certain line items on the budget. He spoke about salaries and the travel budget being too high.
“I understand that city staff didn’t get any pay raises last year, but neither did the citizens,” Butler said. “We’re getting serious inflation on everything, but that doesn’t mean the taxpayers paying property taxes got a raise and can afford it.”
Hatesohl mentioned the lower cost of living in surrounding counties in his opposition to the budget. He pointed to the 2020 Census results that showed Manhattan remaining flat in terms of population while Pottawatomie County is “one of the fastest growing areas in the state.”
“I think we all agree the main reason is because of lower property taxes and in theory a slightly lower cost of living,” he said.
In her support of the budget, commissioner Usha Reddi discussed the importance of city workers.
“The burden falls on us as city commissioners about the work load we give our staff,” she said. “Every time we get a new project or any initiatives we want our staff to take on our behalf, that adds to the work load. If we want them to be healthy physically and mentally and work at their full capacity and retain them, then it falls on us on what we do to compensate them.”