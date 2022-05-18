The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday denied two mayoral board reappointments as the conservative majority asserted its power.
Commissioners denied Annie Cook to the Human Rights and Services Board and Thomas Hanson to the Historic Resources Board with 3-2 votes. Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, Wynn Butler, and John Matta voted against appointing them, and Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi voted to reappoint them.
Specifically referring to Cook, Morse said she is disappointed in the majority of the commission that they are calling out a citizen who has volunteered for three years and is willing to continue.
“This kind of behavior will have a chilling effect on anybody to volunteer to serve on boards and commissions in this community,” Morse said.
Reddi said Cook and Hanson were doing their jobs. “Both of these members wanted to serve on these committees and boards they were appointed to because they enjoyed it,” Reddi said. “They felt they were doing a good job and they felt responsible and they were caring community leaders.”
Morse said the rejection wasn’t just and thought the commission owed her an explanation for the denial.
The resolutions rejecting the reappointments said Cook and Hanson were either “unqualified” or “not fit” for the position.
The commission does not have to specifically say why it rejects the appointments, according to state law. Butler and Matta did not voice why they rejected either candidate; and Hatesohl didn’t say why he denied Cook’s appointment.
Cook, who moved to Manhattan six years ago, came to the meeting and asked commissioners to let her continue on the board.
Cook called the city a melting pot with K-State and Fort Riley, which draws people from all over.
“In my job, I work daily with people from India, the Philippines, Canada, and across the United States,” Cook said. “I’m constantly in awe of the innovative ideas and solutions that transpire when you get a group of people from different backgrounds. It’s crucial to have these various viewpoints on city boards, city commissions and other various government bodies.”
Resident Colene Lind said she disagreed that Cook and Hanson were unfit to serve, warning the commission about the potential long-term consequences.
She noted that reducing board and advisory appointments to a “brazenly political process” in which nominees are chosen based on conformity to the interests, ideologies or community background with the majority of the commission is not the direction the city should go.
“I would go a step further and say that choosing our volunteers for these committees on a purely political majority rules kind of system sets us up for attracting fewer people into service and the wrong kinds of people into service or not getting the kind of diversity we need,” she said.
The issue of board appointments by the mayor has been contentious since April 19, when Butler, Hatesohl and Matta first sought to reject Cook and Hanson.
Those commissioners voted to reject them at that meeting, but city attorney Katie Jackson informed the commission on May 3 that additional action would be required to confirm the denial of the reappointments based on statute.
Jackson developed the required resolutions after that meeting at the request of Hatesohl, Butler and Matta.
While Butler and Matta didn’t speak on the rejections, those two and Hatesohl mentioned in previous meetings that they haven’t liked how the Historic Resources Board has voted on a variety of issues, including a rejection of the Museum of Art and Light. The commission later overturned the board’s decision, paving the way for the museum.
Hatesohl said Tuesday the only thing Hanson was guilty of was not seeing the big picture. He said there is more to quality of life than historic preservation.
“If we always have the ability to overrule what they did, then it doesn’t matter who’s on the historic resources board because we can always overrule them,” Hatesohl said. “On that Boys and Girls Club situation, they had more power in the situation than we did.”
The commission has the power to overturn the historic board’s rejections through appeals, but it has to say that there aren’t any other alternatives. The city government also would have to submit written evidence supporting its decision to the State Historic Preservation Officer.
Last year, the board denied Boys and Girls Club’s request to demolish a house (the Wurst House) at 212 S. Fifth St. The commission unanimously upheld the decision in part because of those requirements.
Hatesohl said the way rules are set up at the state takes too much power from the commission.
Morse said she has not begun the process of finding candidates for those open seats. “Given (Butler’s, Hatesohl’s and Matta’s) attitudes or actions, you know it’s going to take longer to find someone,” Morse said.