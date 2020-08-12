Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday did not move forward on a proposal to implement an emergency declaration related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
City attorney Katie Jackson said though not necessary, an emergency declaration could be helpful if the city wanted to adopt a framework of additional measures to respond to COVID-19.
A city memo said such measures could be suspending certain types of special event permits or modifying city operations or existing ordinances regarding occupancy, curfews and more. It would not give the city any additional power but can delegate power to certain positions to act in relation to an emergency.
“Those declarations can be made under home rule authority (to act in disasters and emergencies),” said city manager Ron Fehr.
“They’re intended to try and identify reasoning behind some potential actions you might want to take to adjust some of your policies or ordinances or other factors. You might be able to do some of those actions without the declaration but the declaration is really to set out the intent and reasoning.”
An emergency declaration differs from the city government’s emergency resolution currently in place that streamlines city operations related to certain government purchases and reducing the amount of votes required for ordinances from two to one.
That resolution is in place through Dec. 31.
Mayor Usha Reddi said it would be better to be proactive rather than reactive during the pandemic, especially as college students return to Manhattan and schools reopen.
Reddi said when the Riley County Commission opted out of a countywide mask mandate, it had to to think of the county as a whole but Manhattan had its own host of obligations to think about.
“The density of the community of Riley County is in Manhattan and ... we are going to have more traffic within the city limits than the greater county, so they are not under the same pressures as our businesses, our residents, our neighborhoods and our university,” she said. “With that instance, I want to be sure we have something in place, such as an emergency declaration, because I do foresee another 20-25,000 population. ... I feel there might come a time when we have to make some really big decisions within our own ordinances and city. ... We’re not ready like we need to be.”
Comissioner Linda Morse said she saw the measure as a possible avenue to help citizens later down the road. Commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Wynn Butler said they did not agree with any further government inference and allowing businesses to stagnate. Hatesohl questioned the need for such an order.
“I’m against us having the ability to limit and constrict business any more than it already is being constricted,” Hatesohl said, “because of the fact that things need to get back to normal far more than it needs another level of government poking their nose around thinking we know more than the state and the county about what’s going on.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook criticized the Riley County Commission for what he said was not doing enough for public health. He said declaring an emergency alone may not be effective, and that it might be better to revisit the issue in the future. Butler concurred.
“If this thing get worse then we consider this, but as of right now, I don’t think there’s three people that want to go the route of declaring an emergency now,” Butler said.
With three in opposition versus two in favor, the adoption of the declaration did not move forward.