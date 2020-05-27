Manhattan city commissioners want to keep the 2021 budget flat compared to 2020 because of financial uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners are eyeing a flat mill levy of 49.7 with no property tax increase for 2021.
"I'm not in a position to advocate for any kind of any property tax increase, because that's going to happen on its own with valuations," said mayor Usha Reddi. "I don't see anything coming from the state next year. It's going to be harder getting any money from the state for anything next year."
City commissioners provided feedback about the proposed budget to city administrators Tuesday during a work session. The commission did not vote or take any final action on the measure.
"I think we're kinda headed in the right direction with the zero percent, at least looking at it to start with," said commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
Officials previously said they anticipate about $3.9 million in budget cuts and less revenue this year for the city because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The presented budget did not include any pay increases for employees. Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said there is no indication to include step increases from his individual conversations with commissioners.
"There isn't much desire to add that step or that COLA included in the budget," Hilgers said.
Mayor Usha Reddi wanted to know the unemployment rate for Manhattan. Hilgers said in April 2019, the rate was 2.2%, and in April 2020, the rate was 8.3%.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she also favors no increase but raised concerns about making the flat mill levy because of the lack of revenue coming into the city.
"I have concerns that we'll even be able to make that if the revenue picture continues to decline for this year," Morse said. "I think we're going to have to use all the tools we have so we could maintain a flat mill levy. We really have to look at our programs strategically also and encourage the city administration to review those and make some recommendations to us, rather than us just kind of flailing around, you know, taking a stab at this one and that one. We have to have some analysis because it's hard for me and probably the rest of the commissioners to identify what some of those pockets are."
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he also wanted to keep the property tax and mill levy flat. He said he thinks residents have felt overtaxation from the city.
"And one indicator of that is the failure of the sales tax, of the passage last year, of that ballot ... issue," he said. "So there's some clear indicators in that noise."
He suggested informing the public through signs and other means how tax dollars are spent at places such as the pools or waterparks.
"If we can get to a point where people are walking into the splash park and there's a sign that shows something of how much they've invested, then that would be ideal," Estabrook said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he has always been a supporter of the flat mill levy.
"It's unfortunate we had to get into a crisis before we could get there," Butler said. "I think the last time we had that was when John Matta was mayor; that's been awhile ago. I think we actually had a negative mill, so I know it can be done. The pain of it is just how you want to look at it."
Commissioners will discuss this topic again June 9, Hilgers said.
In other action Wednesday, commissioners:
- Discussed the Sunflower Showdown Census Challenge. Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, and Manhattan competed to see which could gain a better response rate by May 15. Lawrence won against Manhattan with a 64.1% response rate; Manhattan had a response rate of 60.3%. Because of this, Reddi had to wear a University of Kansas shirt to Tuesday's meeting. Lawrence mayor Jennifer Ananda gave a video presentation to the Manhattan City Commission, thanking the city and its residents for participating. Although Manhattan lost, Reddi said the city increased its amount of census takers.