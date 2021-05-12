Sidewalks likely will go on both sides of new city streets because of an update in the Manhattan Development Code.
“I do support the sidewalks on both sides and have all along,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “For years, you probably know that I have.”
Morse said this change makes sense.
“There are so many blocks in Northview that don’t have sidewalks at all,” she said. “I know the other part of town does because that was the plan at the time ever since the town developed.”
Officials said this change is coming because of city’s Safe Routes to Schools plan as well as the passing of the 0.5% citywide sales tax measure last year. One of the sales tax initiatives was to improve public infrastructure.
Manhattan city commissioners reviewed the sidewalk proposal in the Manhattan Development Code during Tuesday’s work session; commissioners did not take formal action on the topic.
“I think the idea of the sidewalks on both sides is really good and very timely,” said commissioner Usha Reddi.
Assistant director of community development Chad Bunger said commissioners are at the halfway point of reviewing this document. Commissioners are providing feedback in a series of work sessions with officials while forming the code before it is formally completed.
City officials have updated the code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning regulations into one document. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand.
NBAF comments
The livestream of the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday evening received more than 600 comments questioning the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s presence in Manhattan.
Additionally, commissioners received dozens of comments from people on the topic, though the topic wasn’t on the agenda.
City officials discovered a Monday tweet by user @PetePug2, who urged people on Twitter to submit concerns on the public comment form about NBAF ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
Last month, a live feed received about 2,000 comments about NBAF. City officials believe a conservative podcaster’s spread of an unlikely coronavirus theory led people to flood the livestream and sending comments to the commission about NBAF, and they believe Tuesday’s instance is a continuation of that.
NBAF, a Biosafety Level 4 lab, will replace the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, which is slated to close in 2023. NBAF will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against animal and animal-to-human diseases.