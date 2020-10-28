Starting in 2021, people will likely have to pay $2.50 per day when parking at the Manhattan Regional Airport.
Manhattan city commissioners reached a consensus Tuesday to set the maximum daily parking rate for travelers at $2.50, with the fee increasing to $5 in 2022. These rates are not final until the commission approves an ordinance, which will likely be in November.
City administrators wanted to introduce a lower rate before raising it to $5 to ease people into paying for parking. The first hour would be free at the airport.
“There will be a grace period, so if people want to come in, drop off, pick up somebody from the terminal, they’ll have an hour to do so,” said airport director Jesse Romo.
People could pay their fees through an app on a phone, at a pre-pay station in the airport terminal or at the gate while exiting. People would only be able to pay with cards, not cash, Romo said.
City officials are moving to parking fees to fund improvements and maintenance of the lot.
The city looked at an initial fee of $1 in 2021, but commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl felt like it would be a wash with credit card fees from institutions.
Officials expect crews to finish parking lot construction by Nov. 20. Officials originally predicted a finish date of Nov. 1.
“It will be good when the airport parking is done,” said mayor Usha Reddi.
In September 2019, commissioners approved a $4.6 million parking lot expansion project and a $5 maximum daily rate at the airport. The expansion project includes repaving parking surfaces, adding about 130 parking spots (for an estimated total of 830) and improving lighting in the parking lot.
Overall, commissioners expressed satisfaction with the parking plan. “I think everything else looks fine because we’ve discussed it so often,” Reddi said.
In addition, commissioners reviewed the plan for the main runway at the airport, which the city wants to keep at 150 feet to accommodate Kansas State University and Fort Riley operations.
The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) will fund part of the 100-foot-wide-runway, but the FAA has not promised any funding for a 150-foot-wide-runway. Officials estimate the total cost of the runway reconstruction at $54.3 million.
Although the airport, like many across the country, has seen a decline in people traveling, officials expect Manhattan Regional Airport to rebound economically in 2021.
Last week, Romo said there was a flight that was 100% full. The airport sees about an average of 50% in occupancy on flights currently, Romo said.
“I think we’re down close to 60% on how many flights and seats are available this time versus last year,” Romo said.
Mike Dmyterko, president of Coffman Associates, an airport consulting company working with the airport on the plans, said the Manhattan Regional Airport saw three years of record growth, starting in 2017. In 2019, a total of 80,000 people traveled from the airport in Manhattan. Romo expects 32,000 to 34,000 travelers this year.
“It was a dramatic shift,” Romo said.
However, Dmyterko said 32,000 enplaments is three times higher than traditional enplanement levels during the pandemic.
“That’s remarkable,” he said.