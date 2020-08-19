People will be required to continue to wear masks in public in Manhattan through New Year’s Eve.
City commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to extend the face covering ordinance for the rest of 2020. The city originally approved the ordinance in July. It was scheduled to expire Sept. 7. It now expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Mayor Usha Reddi plus commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse voted in favor of extending it, while commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voted against it.
The Riley County Police Department will continue enforcing the mandate. Thus far, police have issued one citation for a business violating the ordinance.
Hatesohl said he wanted to stop scaring people and wanted to show some restraint. He said he doesn’t “know who benefits from scaring the crap out of people all the time.”
“But we’ve gotta stop,” Hatesohl said.
At the start of the meeting, Reddi talked about her 25-year-old niece, who tested positive for the coronavirus and experienced mild symptoms about two months ago.
Reddi’s niece, who lives in Indianapolis, started experiencing extensive health problems, including heart issues, about two weeks ago. Reddi said doctors completed open heart surgery on her niece a few days ago.
“So this is extremely important, when we think a 25-year-old is healthy; nothing’s going to happen,” Reddi said.
Hatesohl said later in the meeting that young people are typically asymptomatic and would recover from the virus with no complications. However, he also expressed sympathy to Reddi for her niece’s health problems.
“I’m sorry for your niece, that’s a terrible deal,” he said to Reddi.
In addition, Hatesohl said if RCPD cracks down too hard on mask-wearing in Aggieville, it will just drive people to party at houses instead.
“If you drive them out of Aggieville by cranking down too tight, off they go into the neighborhoods,” he said.
Kansas State University expressed support for the mask ordinance extension. Face masks are required on campus; the fall semester at K-State began Monday.
“So it’s that little bit of guidance. It’s that nudge, people will follow it,” said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State. “Yes, it may be an inconvenience, but it’s our shot at trying to keep our schools open, trying to keep other businesses open.”
Health officials on the second day of the semester announced an outbreak at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at K-State. Officials said 13 fraternity members have tested positive.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said there haven’t been any calls for service about parties or get-togethers for that fraternity recently.
“Our opinion, and that’s all it is, was that the (coronavirus) was brought here from when they came to school,” Butler said. “It didn’t occur, at least at a party at that house.”
Officials identified an additional Riley County coronavirus outbreak at the Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph. Seven people — staff members, school board members and a Riley County EMS worker — have tested positive at Blue Valley. Outbreaks are when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place.