People will have to wear masks citywide through May 16.
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday extended the mask mandate with a 4-1 vote; commissioner Mark Hatesohl cast the opposing vote. The date will align with the health regulations being crafted by Julie Gibbs, local health officer and director of the Riley County Health Department (RCHD). Gibbs could issue the order as early as Thursday, officials said.
The mandate had been set to expire April 1. Now, the ordinance will expire May 16 at 11:59 p.m. This falls after all commencement ceremonies at Kansas State University, Manhattan Area Technical College and the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
This ordinance includes the part of Manhattan on the Pottawatomie County side.
Mayor Wynn Butler, who voted against the face covering ordinance at various times last year, said he liked achieving unity of command with this mandate.
“I’m pretty much thinking this is the way to go,” Butler said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook also liked the unity with Riley County.
“I am for people who were tasked to do this and have the tools to do this from the beginning during the pandemic,” he said.
Commissioners Usha Reddi and Linda Morse favored extending the ordinance until after the school year ends.
“It seems like we get the best coverage,” Morse said. “We cover the airport, we cover Pottawatomie County. We have consistency in the city.”
This was the second reading, which is required for the city commission to pass ordinances. For the second reading, Butler and Estabrook expressed an interest in tying the length of the city ordinance directly to the Riley County mandate.
However, officials later said the city’s mandate can’t be tied to the county’s health order for legal reasons.
Hatesohl cast the opposing vote on both readings. During the first reading earlier this month, commissioners voted the same way. Hatesohl said Tuesday the virus is not lethal enough to warrant continuing mask-wearing.
Riley County commissioners will discuss masks on Thursday. Commissioners informally agreed to the mask extension earlier this week, but they wanted to wait on the city’s decision before officially extending the county’s mandate.