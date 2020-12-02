People will be required to continue to wear masks in public in Manhattan through April 1, 2021.
City commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to extend the face covering ordinance, originally approved in July. It was scheduled to expire Dec. 31. It will now expire 11:59 p.m. on April 1.
Commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse plus Mayor Usha Reddi voted in favor of it while commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Wynn Buter voted against it; this was the same split that occurred on previous votes on a mask ordinance.
Reddi and Morse attended the meeting via Zoom while the others attended in person.
City administrators proposed extending the mandate to May 21 based on feedback gathered from the commission and local entities, but Estabrook expressed concerns about the length. May 21 is exactly one week following the scheduled final day of school for the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
“I’m more comfortable with a shorter date,” he said.
Estabrook, the only commissioner who has tested positive for the coronavirus, brought up April 1 as the expiration date and although Morse and Reddi preferred extending it to May, eventually the two agreed with him.
Estabrook said he wanted to look at the ordinance again before April.
“I think it deserves to be revisited because of the dissenting opinions in our community that need to be heard again if we’re going to continue this throughout the spring,” Estabrook said.
The ordinance remains the same other than the date extension, said Katie Jackson, city attorney. The Riley County Police Department will continue enforcing the mandate. Reddi said she hadn’t heard of any citations so far.
“I think they’ve either just been reminded or given the face mask or there have been other steps taken so people ... stay in compliance,” Reddi said. “Nobody’s been jailed over it.”
The city can repeal the mask ordinance at any time. Last week, the Riley County Health Department issued a countywide mask order. The city is in Riley County as well as Pottawtomie County, which doesn’t have a mask mandate.
Hatesohl and Butler said they preferred a mask recommendation instead of a mandate.
“I’m going to vote against it for the same reason I always have which is it should be a recommendation, not mandatory,” Hatesohl said. “By now, people have made up their mind about it.”
Hatesohl said “a virus is a virus.”
“If it wants to get you, it’s going to get you,” he said. “The only thing you can really do is try to improve your own immune system, strong enough to where you can fight off anything, just like the other thousand viruses you’re exposed to every week, flu and mono and everything else like that that’s out there just lurking, trying to find a weakened host.”
Butler said he wanted to educate the population about mask-wearing instead of requiring it.
“Most of the population is complying anyway,” he said.
USD 383 plus Kansas State University supported the mask extension, sending separate letters to the city commissioners. Mask-wearing is required on K-State and USD 383 properties.
“I know we already sent you a letter in support of extending this ordinance, and I just want to reiterate how critical it is right now because we are seeing a huge spike in (COVID-19) cases, not only in Kansas, but throughout the country,” said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter in support of extending it as well.
In order to mitigate virus spread, Morse said the city needs to work with USD 383, Fort Riley and K-State.
“We have to respect and work (collaboratively) with our other governmental units,” Morse said.