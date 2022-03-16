Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved expanding a financial district to provide funding for the proposed Museum of Art and Light.
The next steps to making the museum a reality include a public hearing on April 5 to amend the downtown redevelopment plan.
During its meeting, the commission gave its final approval to expand the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the museum.
Previously, the STAR boundaries were Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
The boundaries now include the site of the museum. The museum site is bound by Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, asked for the district expansion because they want to use sales tax revenue from the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project. The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
The proposed three-story, 50,000-square-foot Museum of Art and Light would have a mix of traditional and digital art. In the digital art portion of the museum, people would be able to look at, touch and set foot in art projections, with inspiration drawn from the immersive exhibits at Paris’ l’Atelier des Lumieres museum.
This financial option is available because the Manhattan city government has paid off its STAR bonds early after receiving them for the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Entities pay off STAR bonds, which the state issues for major commercial, entertainment and tourism areas, with sales tax revenue generated in a set district.
The DeBruyns still have some steps to take prior to construction.
City manager Ron Fehr previously told The Mercury the city would make minor adjustments to the redevelopment plan since it would just add the location of the museum.
The DeBruyns also are negotiating a buyout for the Town Pavilion parking lot with the Manhattan Town Center owners and the city.
The museum owners are looking to buy out the remaining lease for $1.8 million.
Once that happens, the city would give the land to the museum owners.
The museum will affect the government’s property tax base. The nonprofit museum’s presence likely would remove two properties from property tax collection.
The two parcels affected are valued at just over $1 million, producing a combined $43,000 in property tax with $4,900 of that for city operations.
Officials project 150,000 people will visit the museum annually.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau says the economic impact would total $46.9 million annually.
Cattell to retire
Eric Cattell, community development director, attended his last commission meeting Tuesday as a city employee. Fehr recognized Cattell, who is retiring, for his 38-plus year career with the city.
“We appreciate everything that you’ve done. You’ve seen a lot of change in that 38-plus years and have had a hand in a lot of it,” Fehr said. “A couple of downtown redevelopment projects with the mall and, more recently, our north TIF and STAR bond districts.”
Fehr went on to say he was a part of the Downtown Tomorrow plan, subdivision rezoning, annexation, a lot of comprehensive plans and recently finishing the updated Manhattan Development Code.
“Just a number of different things and really dedicated yourself to the community and the city, and we really appreciate all that you’ve done for us and we wish you well,” Fehr said.
Cattell said a few words about his time and accomplishments with the city. “I would just like to thank the citizens of Manhattan, the city commission and the city manager’s office for getting the opportunity to be a public servant in Manhattan for my entire professional career,” he said.
Cattell said he is proud of Downtown Tomorrow and Aggieville Community Vision plans because both of those projects were written in-house and provided the framework for the investment seen in Aggieville and downtown.
“I think I am most proud of my staff that we put together, and they really deserve the credit,” Cattell said.