City administrators estimate it will cost $8,800 to rename 17th Street as Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
“I think that’s reasonable,” Mayor Wynn Butler said.
Assistant city manager Dennis Marstall said funding from the public works traffic budget, supported by the city’s general fund, will cover the cost. The general fund, which includes sales and property tax revenue, is used for the city government’s basic operating expenses.
Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance formally renaming the street, which runs from Fort Riley Boulevard to Claflin Road, in honor of the civil rights activist.
City crews will create and install signs in the next six to eight weeks, Marstall said.
One Manhattan resident who lives on 17th Street raised concerns about the costs and time associated with the renaming. Daniel Bosch suggested the city honor King where people come together, such as at a plaza, pool or park.
“We have a new Douglass Center. Perhaps there’s something there where people come together that we could do something,” he said. “We have roundabouts that we could name.”
Following Bosch’s comment, commissioner Linda Morse said he brought up legitimate concerns, but she said she ultimately supported renaming the street.
Several Manhattan residents submitted public comment ahead of Tuesday’s meeting in favor of renaming the street.
“Renaming the street where he gave his final collegiate speech is a fitting way to honor Dr. King’s legacy and Manhattan’s connection to it,” said Brett Seidl, who lives on 17th Street.
In January 1968, a few months before he was assassinated, King spoke at Ahearn Fieldhouse, which is on 17th Street. His speech topic was “The Future of Integration.”
Estabrook said King spoke with people on 17th Street and Yuma Street following his speech, even some who are alive today.
“Some communities rename their streets to honor people that maybe have never even set foot down them, but Dr. King does have a legacy that is tied to that street and it’s a way to honor him,” he said. “And I’m happy that we’re here at this point.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she thought this was a great way to kick off February, which is Black History Month. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he hoped the renaming of the street would inspire people to learn more about King.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee originally requested renaming the street. In 2006, the city memorialized the street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the commission never actually renamed it.