The Manhattan city government has distributed about $210,000 in rent and mortgage assistance during the coronavirus pandemic to 69 local families.
The city used federal money distributed by the state government in a program called Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK), said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager.
Marstall said once the city’s allocated money ran out, 40 families still needed help. The city directed them to the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, which aims to assist people and keep them in their homes during the pandemic.
“Knowing that there’s a need in the community and there’s nearly $35 million across the state for this program, we just want to get this out again today,” Marstall said.
Marstall talked about the program Thursday during the virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
The state’s program is through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
“It is a bit of a unique program that the state has set up,” Marstall.
In order to qualify for this assistance, tenants have to be behind at least one rental payment, Marstall said.
“They have to be behind on rent since April because of (COVID-19),” Marstall said.
Marstall said tenants and landlords must seek help together in order to receive the funds. There’s an income requirement as well, Marstall said. A family can make no more than 83% of the state’s median income, or roughly $63,900.
“This might be an opportunity to help families, particularly because they may be behind on their rent,” Marstall said.
This program can potentially help with up to eight to nine months of rent support, Marstall said. People can apply online at the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation website.