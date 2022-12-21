The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved dissolving the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee and the Social Services Advisory Board as officials work toward creating a consolidated board.
After lengthy talks during the Dec. 6 and 13 meetings, commissioners approved a resolution that dissolved the boards. Commissioners previously agreed that the boards duplicated services, and a handful of agencies applied for funding from both boards.
City administrators presented a potential timeline where commissioners would start accepting applications in March and have a new and consolidated board by the first week of April. Before making the new board, commissioners will establish a general fund allotment for the 2024 budget.
“This is workable even with the timeline, especially because there will a dedicated funding amount to work with,” commissioner Usha Reddi said.
Mayor Linda Morse said this setup will provide structure instead of “free wheeling.”
The social services board has 15 members, and the alcohol committee has nine. Officials haven’t said how many people would be on a combined board.
Police board
appointments
City commissioners appointed four new Riley County police board members with the conservative majority asserting itself for the two commissioner positions and one citizen position.
Wynn Butler and John Matta will serve in the commissioner positions on the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board after 4-1 votes with Morse dissenting on each vote.
Prior to those votes, Butler, Matta and commissioner Mark Hatesohl rejected Reddi’s and Morse’s appointments to the board with 3-2 votes.
Commissioners unanimously approved Betty Mattingly-Ebert and Kaleb James for the two citizen-at-large positions.
James took the place of Morse’s original nominee, Debra Rodenbaugh-Schaub, who Butler, Hatesohl and Matta rejected. Morse and Reddi voted for Rodenbaugh-Schaub.