Outside city agencies either requested the same or less money for the 2021 compared with 2020.
The Manhattan City Commission listened to outside agency budget requests during its Tuesday work session.
The Manhattan Public Library requested $3.4 million; Manhattan Arts Center asked for $43,700; and the Aggieville Business District requested $60,000. Downtown Manhattan, Inc. requested $78,000; and the Wolf House asked for $5,000. The budget requests from all of those entities stayed flat from 2020.
Gina Scroggs, executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc. (DMI), said funding is crucial for the agency. Scroggs said the organization has scaled back operations and reduced hours for employees to get to “bare bones.”
“We currently have funds that allow us to operate through October of this year,” she said. “After that, we don’t have funds, so without those funds, DMI will cease to exist.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to keep Downtown Manhattan Inc. and the Aggieville Business District going.
“So they’re high on my list on the economic recovery, so we’ve got to figure out, you know, how to fund that,” he said.
Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (ATA Bus) asked for $97,412, down from the 2020 amount of $129,882. That is a 24.9% decrease or $32,470.
ATA Bus was able to reduce its 2021 city budget request because of offsetting costs after receiving funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Really, it’s so helpful to have that CARES funding to come back,” said commissioner Aaron Estabrook. “And I know that was a shock to me when I first saw that coming through a ... month or so ago that that might be the reality, and just really thankful for that.”
The Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Committee both presented budget recommendations as well for several agencies. The advisory board asked for the same amount requested from 2020, said chair Sarah Barrett.
SSAB asked for a total of $477,677 for all the agencies, including the Crisis Center, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc., Shepherd’s Crossing, Sunflower CASA Project, Kansas Legal Services, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, K-State Center for Child Development, Morning Star Inc., CRO, Thrive! Manhattan and Homecare & Hospice.
The Special Alcohol Fund advisory board asked for $471,300 for all the agencies, which is less than the amount requested in 2020; the advisory board requested $485,800 in 2020 for its agencies. That is a 2.9% decrease or $145,000.
Those agencies are Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Friends of Recovery Association, K-State Alcohol and Other Drug Education Service, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Pawnee Mental Health, Riley County Community Corrections — Juvenile Services, Riley County Community Corrections — adult, Riley County Court Services — probation, Sunflower CASA, The Restoration Center, Thrive!, UFM Learning Center and the Manhattan-Ogden School District.
Midwest Educational Center — Wonder Work20shop did not request any funding for 2021.
The full list of budget requests can be found online within the city memo.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she thinks the social services organizations are hurting the most for funding right now and expressed an emphasis on assisting those agencies. She said the need for these types of services is high right now.
“I think this is the time that they probably need this funding more than ever before,” she said. “Not only for fundraising efforts, but because the challenges they themselves are facing.”
Reddi encouraged all of the agencies to record their coronavirus-related expenses, because they might be able to get some expenses reimbursed from the almost $15 million Riley County is receiving from the federal government.
Butler said his lowest priorities for funding are the Manhattan Art Center and the Wolf House.
“And if we have to cut funds, I’d cut all their funds, all the way down to zero,” he said. “And I donated to both of them during the, you know, (Grow Green Match Day) at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, so I’m not anti those agencies. But when you got to make tough decisions, you got to make tough decisions, and you’ve got to have a list. Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl wondered whether this year’s Grow Green Match Day boosted funding gaps for agencies.
“But I understand on the other hand, they’ve lost a lot of their fundraising capabilities,” he said. “So it may be all a wash, and there may not actually be any sort of any extra money by the time you’ve get to what they’ve lost plus what they’re getting from the private sector.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said wants to know more information while developing the budget for 2021. She said she is not ready to make any determinations right now.
“There’s going to be some sacrifices and we’re going to have to pick carefully, and so it’s kind of up in the air,” she said.