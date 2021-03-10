A reconfigured bike lane on North Manhattan Avenue is likely coming to the city.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday discussed the creation of a two-lane bike path on North Manhattan Avenue from Claflin Road through City Park, officials said.
The intent of the new bike lane is to link Kansas State University to the Linear Trail, south of Fort Riley Boulevard.
Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, commissioners did not take any formal action.
The project would bring changes to the current bike lanes.
Currently, North Manhattan from Claflin to Bluemont has a bike lane on each side. The proposed bike path would be placed on the west side. This also would change the Aggieville portion of the bike lane.
It would move from the east side of North Manhattan to the west side, placing it along Rally House and the parking garage currently under construction.
Mayor Wynn Butler said although the relocation of this bike lane would sacrifice some parking spots in Aggieville, this will work better.
“But where it currently is, it just didn’t work,” Butler said. “I remember voting on that years ago. People drive a big pickup truck up there and the end of it goes over the curb, and it totally destroyed the bike lane. And then, you had the problem of people contending to ride their bikes on the sidewalk and I think this alleviates that.”
Manhattan resident Chad Moreau spoke in favor of the plan Tuesday, agreeing with Butler’s points about pickup trucks. He said the new path will be better for bicyclists.
“It really is going to create a great north-south access for cyclists,” he said.
Officials expect construction of the bike lane beginning in summer 2022. The estimated project cost is at $2.4 million, which also includes prices of three new traffic signals at Vattier Street, Thurston Street and Petticoat Lane crossings with North Manhattan, officials said.
Possible funding sources include a $100,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and approximately $300,000 in revenue from e-scooter rides from 2020-2025. Officials will look for other grants and take a look at the city-university fund to cover the remaining cost.
“I’m glad to hear that we got funding,” Butler said. “That was my main concern, was funding.”
Butler said city commissioners received positive feedback from bicycle users via emails, but commissioner Usha Reddi said not all Aggieville businesses were aware of this discussion Tuesday, and she said she wanted to make sure to get their thoughts before making any formal decisions.
“So I don’t want us to make the assumption that everybody in Aggieville is OK with what’s going on and understand everything that we’re discussing,” she said.
Reddi said she wanted to make sure business owners are part of the conversation moving forward. Butler said he agreed with Reddi and wanted to make sure no one was blindsided by this project. Officials said they will continue to keep business owners in the loop.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Heard an update on the public engagement process with Crossroads MHK, the city’s strategic plan. The city government has received 250 responses from the public so far on the plan, said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager. People can participate in one of four virtual sessions — March 22, 23, 24 and 25 — via Zoom later this month. People can sign-up to participate online at engagemhk.org/crossroads or by calling the city manager’s office at 785-587-2408. Officials will present another update on the plan in April. Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government with this plan. In January, commissioners approved an agreement capped at $125,000 for the plan.