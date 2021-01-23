Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers on Friday urged the importance of keeping Manhattan’s general fund cushioned so the city can operate and perform its functions adequately.
“I equate it back to your own personal lives,” Hilgers said. “You have a checking account, which goes up and down every month. Money in, money out. You got a savings account for things that happen to you in your family, in your homes. That savings account is that general fund cash balance, and if it’s too low, we expose ourselves greatly.”
The city’s general fund has hovered around $30-32 million over the last five years, including $31 million this year, Hilgers said during the 2021 city retreat. The general fund, which includes sales and property tax revenue, is used for the city government’s basic operating expenses.
Additionally, the city government’s development of what it is calling the “Organization Excellence Initiative” will establish goals in order to attract and keep its workforce as well, said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager. The OEI is a city administration-led program that began before the pandemic. It will take feedback from city department surveys in 2017 and 2019 and incorporate it as the city works on strategies and forms plans for the next five years.
The plan would incorporate some potential funding increases for departments, which would allows the city to obtain equipment to get jobs.
“Those 2%, 3%, 4% increases allow us to keep doing our jobs, what’s expected of us,” Hilgers said.
Hilgers said this plan will help the city recover if there’s ever a financial dip in sales tax revenue, which he said he hopes doesn’t happen.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she agreed that the city should work to sustain the general fund.
Mayor Wynn Butler said voters may not support a property tax increase right after approving a 0.5% sales tax for economic development.
“That’s sort of scary because the message I’m getting here is that the staff would like to raise property taxes and that’s not what the people want to see,” he said. “I understand the dilemma that we’ve been trying to fund everything through sales tax and not property tax, and that was the idea.”
Hilgers said he can understand why people do not want a property tax increase.
“We struggle as a group to get through to the taxpayer what we are truly costing them as a city for the services we provide,” Hilgers said. “That has been a challenge since day 1 over the last 21 years I’ve worked here.”
A Riley County resident’s property taxes are split among the county, the city of Manhattan, USD 383, the state, the Riley County Police Department and the Manhattan Public Library.
In 2020, USD 383 received 39.7%, Riley County got 27.5%, the city received 10.8% and the state got 1% in a split of a resident’s tax bill in the county. The Riley County Police Department collected 17.5% of the tax bill while the library received 3.5% as well.
Commissioners will continue this discussion at Tuesday’s work session.