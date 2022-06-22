The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution declaring its intent to annex a Pottawatomie County property where biotech company Scorpion Biological Services plans to build a facility.
Midwest Concrete Materials, which currently owns 50.5 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County, is requesting that the city government annex the land into Manhattan.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on that land.
As part of the resolution, the Pottawatomie County Commission has 30 days to respond. If the county approves, the city commission then would formally take action to annex the land.
Scorpion, which would buy the land after annexation, would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County if passed. The city will have to provide fire and police services to the location if annexed. John Adam, city planner, said with annexation, the city would likely have to build a fire station close to the facility to meet immediate needs.
Jason Smith, president/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said the company selected the location because it was the only site that was big enough for the facility.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk Biosciences, a publicly-traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said it is a huge partnership between the city and Pottawatomie County. She said it adds innovation and economic benefit to the Manhattan community.
Mayor Linda Morse said she supports the annexation and thinks it will be an economic partnership that will pay off in time.
Meeting procedures
Commissioners passed a resolution for new meeting procedures with a 3-2 vote.
The point of contention was “call the question,” which will be used when a commissioner wants to end debate on an item and send it directly to a vote. Reddi and Morse voted against the resolution, disagreeing with adding this to commission procedures.
Reddi said she wants to ensure all commissioners have a chance to comment on the topic. Morse agreed, saying as mayor, she can make decisions in what order commissioners speak.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said everyone is willing to hear everybody out for the first 30 minutes. “If two people are just trying to get the other to change their mind, and we know it’s not going to happen, that’s when somebody says, ‘Time out. We’re done here. Let’s call the question and get on with it,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner John Matta said the method should rarely be used, but it should be when the commission is not getting anywhere.
Commissioners agreed on other aspects, including starting all meetings at 6 p.m.
The changes would affect both legislative meetings and work sessions.
A work session meeting will include the city manager providing an update and discussion of future agenda items. Administrators said because the work session is to facilitate commissioner discussion, no public comment would be permitted unless a majority of the commission voted to allow it.
The legislative session would end by 11 p.m., but the commission could extend it.
Additional changes include remote attendance by commissioners as long as participation complies with the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
The new policies will go into effect on June 30.
Commissioners also unanimously passed re-zoning 550 Jarvis Drive from low-density residential to low-density residential with a university fringe overlay district. The use of the property is a single-family dwelling that includes an accessory home office and meeting space for a non-profit campus ministry operated by the homeowner, International Leadership LLC.