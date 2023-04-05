Manhattan city commissioners decided they want to educate the public on how to use the Aggieville parking garage to help bring people back to the business district.
City commissioners Tuesday discussed parking services in Aggieville and a request from the Aggieville Business Association to waive parking fees in the garage through July 31. The ABA requested the fee waiver in a letter to the commission dated March 27, as a method of attracting tourists back to the district, all while gripes increase about construction hindering local business traffic.
City parking services manager Adrienne Tucker told commissioners that people are having trouble understanding how the parking garage system works. She said they often get confused while trying to pay for parking at the kiosk inside the garage. Tucker and her staff monitor security cameras around the garage to see if people need assistance, especially at the pay station. She said there are 87 signs posted around the garage to inform people of where to pay for parking, how much it costs, and how long people can park.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said people aren’t reading the signs, or they don’t see them. He shared a personal story with the commission about parking in the garage over the weekend and having a conversation with a driver who backed his truck into a spot. Backing into spots is not allowed in the parking garage and can result in a citation.
Tucker said the garage has been open for more than 75 days, and in that time she’s seen about 140 visitors to the garage per day. She said 5,892 vehicles have used the complimentary parking service, which gives people the option to park for free if they’re parked for two hours or less. The parking garage utilizes license plate recognition software to scan license plates of vehicles that enter the garage.
From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, the first two hours of parking are free, then $2 per hour after that.
Drivers would have to pay a $10 flat fee to park from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day Sunday through Wednesday and an $8 flat fee from 10 p.m. to noon the following day Thursday through Saturday. Drivers have a 15-minute grace period to decide if they want to park there before they have to pay for a spot.
Tucker said in the time the garage has been open, the city has issued more than 3,600 warnings to drivers for parking and written 237 citations. In total, the city has collected $6,360 through tickets in the parking garage as of March 20.
Several members of the public spoke to the commission about the request to waive parking fees. Cam Ward, a member of the Aggieville Business Association board and local realtor, said some businesses in the district are “on the verge of closure” because of ongoing construction in the area, but he did not cite any examples. He said some businesses “don’t have the time to wait” for city officials to formulate a solution to the lack of traffic in Aggieville.
Fellow ABA board member Nancy Evangelidis said the business association isn’t asking the city “for a free lunch,” but they are asking city officials to support the district as it rebounds. She said the ongoing construction and difficult-to-use parking garage are making for a “perfect storm” in Aggieville.
ABA board president Belinda Snyder told the commission that she’s hearing people say they won’t return to Aggieville just because “we’re making it too hard” to visit. ABA executive director Dennis Cook said some people try to visit Aggieville and get confused once or twice, then “they just don’t come back.” He said no business has asked for financial compensation because of the ongoing construction, but business owners are anxious about their finances over the next few weeks.
Commissioners agreed that a public education program about parking garage use and what Aggieville vendors exist would be more helpful to drive up business than waiving the parking fee. City manager Ron Fehr said he would work with the ABA to create some public education content in the coming weeks.
As part of the Aggieville discussion, commissioners also received a construction update from deputy city manager Jason Hilgers. He said North Manhattan Avenue from Fremont Street to Bluemont Avenue will be completed by the end of April.
The Moro Street/North Manhattan intersection will close April 10 for milling and overlay work. The intersection will remain shut down for much of the month. Meanwhile, the Midtown construction project at 12th and Laramie streets remains delayed after a major investor pulled out of the project, leaving developer TJ Vilkanskas in need of a new income source to complete the project.