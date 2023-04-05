Manhattan city commissioners decided they want to educate the public on how to use the Aggieville parking garage to help bring people back to the business district.

City commissioners Tuesday discussed parking services in Aggieville and a request from the Aggieville Business Association to waive parking fees in the garage through July 31. The ABA requested the fee waiver in a letter to the commission dated March 27, as a method of attracting tourists back to the district, all while gripes increase about construction hindering local business traffic.