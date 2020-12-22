The Manhattan city government's customer service desk will remain closed this week because of staffing shortages from the coronavirus.
City administrators said they didn't know how many people were infected with the virus Monday. The department has been closed since last week.
Customer services are still available by phone and online. People can call 785-587-2480.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city is doing everything it can to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, protect employees and customers as well as provide community services.
City Hall is open through Wednesday and closed for Christmas on Thursday and Friday.