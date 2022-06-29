City crews are redoubling their cleanup efforts after additional storms left significant debris around town.
Manhattan city officials said in a statement Monday that storm cleanup efforts, which were already underway after a June 11 storm that included an EF-2 tornado, have taken longer than expected. Subsequent storms June 21 and 23 have meant that the effort will extend into mid-July.
The amount of tree and limb debris collected so far has been significant, according to city officials, leading to multiple days of work being needed in each region to transport all the debris away.
Crews moved into Area 2 this week. They will continue to collect in the north-central area of Manhattan and then move into Area 3 once that is complete.
For residents in collection areas 3,4 and 5, the city officials are asking that they have downed tree limbs, branches and fallen debris out to the curb as soon as possible. The city will only accept limbs and tree pieces, and crews will not pick up construction debris.
Local government officials said they based the initial order and rotation for collecting debris in the area on the amount of damage from the June 11 storm. They intentionally started cleaning up in the areas hit hardest by the storm. The city expects cleanup to continue until July 12.
Officials also gave information on damage from the three storms:
June 23-24 severe weather event: Two structures were damaged after lighting started a fire at a duplex on Rosewalk place and a tree damaged a residential building in the 600 block of Bluemont.
June 21 storm: The Manhattan Fire Department’s risk-reduction division completed its initial survey of damage in the northeast portion (Northview) of Manhattan. The damage was the heaviest east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and north of the intersection of Casement and McCall Road, all within the city limits.
Damage included 17 total residential structures that sustained varying levels of damage from winds and fallen trees, ranging from damaged electrical services to severe roof damage.
This included nine single-family homes and eight manufactured homes.
Three dwellings were vacated because of imminent safety concerns. The fire department is assisting displaced individuals by informing and connecting time with community resources.
June 11 tornado/severe storm: The fire department discovered an apartment building at 1431 Cambridge Place had significant roof damage during the storm. The damage was not included in the initial assessments by the city and Riley County government.