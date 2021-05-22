Officials anticipate moving into the final stages of finishing the Manhattan Development Code in mid-July.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city government, updated Riley County commissioners Thursday on the progress of the Manhattan Development Code during a joint meeting with Manhattan city commissioners. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document and make it easier for the public to understand. Officials have been working with Manhattan city commissioners on this document for the past few months.
Manhattan Mayor Wynn Butler encouraged the county commissioners to review the code more in-depth before the city officially adopts it later this year.
"We would appreciate the feedback," he said.
Butler also said he wanted to get Pottawatomie County more involved; none of the Pottawatomie County commissioners attended Thursday's meeting.
Like the city, Riley County is rewriting its subdivision standards, Bunger said. Riley County did not provide specific details on their standards during Thursday's meeting. Commissioners also didn't comment on Bunger's code presentation.
Bunger told The Mercury on Friday he offered to review the code in more detail with the county at a later time. He said he hopes officials take him up on that.
“I think there’s more discussion to be had on the finer details,” Bunger said Friday.