A new 2D model that produces video of flood simulations will help officials better plan for and respond to flooding along Wildcat Creek.
Chad Bunger, assistant director for community development and floodplain manager for the Manhattan city government, gave an update on the Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain Management Plan during Thursday’s joint meeting of Manhattan, Riley County and Pottawatomie County commissioners.
The plan followed a 2018 flood that caused $14.5 million in damage to homes and businesses near the creek. Bunger said he and his staff are close to finishing the update on the plan, which includes the new flood model.
“And what 2D does, I think it’s amazing, is that it generates it and you can then produce it into a movie format to show where the flow actually happens,” Bunger said.
The plan also introduces a flood hazard mitigation policy, which involves putting up public warning signage in areas where flooding most often occurs.
“We’ve got some signs in the works,” Bunger added. “Some of those things are near done or half-way done.”
Additionally, the plan introduces regular staff training for flooding situations and water rescue. Bunger said staff members plan to ask city and county commissioners to adopt an initial mitigation policy for prioritizing potential projects.
Riley County chairman John Ford asked about the timeline for implementing this plan. Samantha Estabrook, resiliency planner for community development, said staff members have not put a timeframe on the plan, but they want to bring back specific action items to the commissioners for approval over the next couple years.