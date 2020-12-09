The majority of the Manhattan City Commission is on board with establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion task force.
Mayor Usha Reddi on Tuesday proposed the idea of creating a task force with about 20-25 members.
According to a memo written by Reddi, the task force’s goal will be to develop a plan with goals and benchmarks that address the needs of underrepresented and marginalized populations across the following areas:
- Education and language access
- Individual and family support
- Public safety
- Economic opportunity
- Infrastructure and livability
- Health & Wellness
“I think as we know we are a good community, we know we do a lot of right things, but they’re all kind of working on their own,” Reddi said. “And there isn’t a place where we can get all these resources together if you’re an immigrant, or if you’re a student that came here on a certain visa and you want to get a job, or if you have students that speak, or a population, that speaks a variety of languages, or maybe you’re not able in some of these areas to have access to what we have for a variety of reasons.”
Commissioners Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook signaled their approval.
Morse said there are a lot of talks that need to take place in regard to race and gender.
“And as long as we have boards that are all one race and one sex, ... we aren’t really inviting the community in,” she said.
Reddi proposed voting on the creation of this task force Dec. 15, but commissioner Wynn Butler said he wanted to wait and focus on the proposed housing advisory board. This proposed board would implement policies related to fair and affordable housing.
“We’ve been asking for two years about this housing advisory board and we got funding for it, yet we can’t seem to get that on the agenda,” he said.
Butler said this item “miraculously” appeared on Tuesday’s agenda.
“That’s disturbing,” he said.
The topic was a late addition to the agenda for Tuesday’s work session. The commission discusses issues rather than vote on them during work sessions.
“Well, I don’t know about miraculous, but this is what we are discussing tonight,” Reddi said to Butler.
Estabrook clarified that there is a discussion slated for Dec. 15 to discuss this potential housing advisory board. City manager Ron Fehr confirmed the city will discuss that topic then.
“Well, that’s good because I’m a little bit confused on the planning thing because when you look at it, it doesn’t include everything that’s on the agenda,” Butler said, referring to the city’s tentative agenda schedule. “And we seem to be doing that more and more, yet we talk a good show about transparency.”
Butler suggested that the human rights and services board appoint the members instead of the city commission or possibly the city just fix the mission statement with that board instead of creating a new, separate one.
“I’m not sure it’ll accomplish much. I’m not sure it’ll do any harm either, from that standpoint,” Butler said about the proposed task force.
The human rights and services board, which is an advisory board that recommends policies, procedures and programs that will “protect against discrimination, promote the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the city, and/or which will create a welcoming, diverse community.”
Under the proposal, co-chairs of the diversity task force would report to the human rights and services board quarterly.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he doesn’t think the city has a “systematic problem.”
“Maybe we’re looking for problems that don’t exist,” he said. “... We talk about Manhattan being a relatively, generally nice place to live and people generally get along pretty well, and I’m sure there’s always going to be pockets of issues where people are discriminated against by some idiot.”
Reddi proposed adding representatives from groups such as the local Black Lives Matter chapter, Flint Hills Human Rights Project and the Manhattan Coalition for Equal Justice, among several others.
Butler also worried about the proposed size of the board. He said large boards do not get anything done. He indicated he didn’t think the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force has done anything.
“Again, huge body, I’m not sure they accomplish much,” he said.
Reddi said she thought the task force has accomplished a lot already.
“The recovery task force accomplished quite a bit actually, in my opinion, in the short time frame that they had,” she said.
During its twice-a-month meetings, the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force have accumulated resources for local businesses, provided advice to business owners, given feedback to health officials and helped establish the MHK Safe and Open public safety campaign during the coronavirus pandemic. Reddi brought up the idea of the task force originally.