The Manhattan city government has about $2.6 million left in federal coronavirus relief funding, and commissioners want to determine how to spend it.
The commission discussed the American Rescue Plan Act money Tuesday during its work session.
Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi said they want the community to have input on the remaining money. The city government has already committed $10 million of the federal money.
Reddi said the city has discussed putting $500,000 away each year for the Riley County Police Department and helping social services, among other ideas.
Reddi said capital improvement projects are another potential use for the $2.6 million, but she’s not interested in using it all on those projects and wants to find out what the community needs are.
Commissioner John Matta said he would like to use it for reserve funds in case a department experienced a shortfall.
“I don’t want to use the $2.6 million for fun projects as we go forward,” Matta said. “I want to make sure to protect our operating costs.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said the city has plenty of potential projects and opening it up to public will add more.
He mentioned Scorpion Biological Services is coming to Manhattan and plans to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Pottawatomie County.
He said if the city needs to build a new fire house for the project, then it should move to the top of the list.
“It’s got to feed into the long-term trajectory of the city mill levy the next few years as opposed to buying something nice,” Butler said.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said if the city continues to wait, the rules for spending the money may become less restrictive. The funds don’t have to be allocated until 2024.
Utility rate proposal
City administrators are proposing increases to water, wastewater and stormwater rates for 2023.
The commission didn’t indicate during the meeting whether its OK with the rate increases. Commissioners listened to a presentation from city administrators, but they didn’t take action because it was a work session.
City staffers recommend a 4% increase to the water rate per year for the next four years through 2026, then returning to the scheduled 3% after 2026 to have “adequate” money in the water fund. The goal with the yearly increase is to have $10.5 million in the water fund by 2030.
Hilgers previously said the increase is for inflation and increased operating costs. Meeting documents say increases for 2023 would be used for personnel services ($319,000), water treatment plant chemicals ($270,000), new IT charges ($125,000), and new fleet charges ($238,000).
For an average residence using seven units of water, the monthly price would increase from $35.34 to $36.75, a $1.41 difference per month or $16.92 per year. A unit of water is more than 700 gallons.
For the average business using 50 units of water, the price would increase from $163.69 to $170.24, a $6.55 monthly difference or a $78.60 yearly difference.
City staffers also are proposing a 3% increase to wastewater fees. This is a part of a 3% increase yearly through 2030 to reach a wastewater fund balance of $10 million by 2030.
The average residential wastewater bill is $45.93 and would increase to $47.31, representing a $1.84 monthly difference or a $22.05 yearly difference. For an average business, rates would increase from $245.36 to $252.72 for a $9.81 monthly difference or a $177.77 yearly difference.
The stormwater rate also would rise by 45 cents, going from $9.55 a month for commercial and residential properties to $10.
In 2022, public works met its goal for the flattening project for stormwater rates, which was intended to even charges between residential and commercial customers. Both types of customers now pay $7.55 per month, which would increase to $8 under the city’s proposal.
The levee surcharge on stormwater bills rose from $1.66 in 2021 to $2 in 2022 and would remain the same in 2023. The surcharge provides revenue to pay off the project to fix the city’s flood protection levee.