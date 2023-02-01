Officials with the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan want to transfer the employment of animal control officers to the Riley County Police Department.

Interim parks and recreation department director Wyatt Thompson told Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday the shelter only has two animal control officers (ACOs) working in Manhattan. ACOs have no authority outside of city limits. RCPD dispatches them to animal-related calls, but ACOs are not employees of RCPD; rather they are employees of the city’s parks and recreation department.

