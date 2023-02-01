Officials with the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan want to transfer the employment of animal control officers to the Riley County Police Department.
Interim parks and recreation department director Wyatt Thompson told Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday the shelter only has two animal control officers (ACOs) working in Manhattan. ACOs have no authority outside of city limits. RCPD dispatches them to animal-related calls, but ACOs are not employees of RCPD; rather they are employees of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Assistant city attorney Rachel Sherck told commissioners that transferring ACOs to RCPD would help with response times and training for both police officers and animal control units.
“An example would be where officers are perhaps executing a search warrant,” Sherck said, “and they would like to have ACOs capture and confine any animals that might interfere with the warrant being executed.”
Under the proposal, ACOs would be employees of RCPD and be paid through RCPD payroll, which is funded by the city and Riley County governments. (The city contributes 80% of the RCPD’s budget.) ACOs would respond to animal calls inside the city limits, but city commissioners indicated they need more discussions with the Riley County Commission about ACOs responding to calls outside of city limits. Typically, animal control units only respond to pet-related calls. Any calls about wildlife are forwarded to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
The animal shelter supports six small communities around Manhattan, as well as Pottawatomie County, through individual contracts. Thompson said Riley County has never engaged in a written contract with the animal shelter for functional support, even though the county gives the shelter $60,000 for operations annually.
Thompson said there are “a lot of details” to sort out among city officials, county commissioners and RCPD. Mayor Mark Hatesohl said he doesn’t think RCPD would oppose the idea. Recently appointed RCPD director Brian Peete told the commission that he is looking for ways to “say yes” to new proposals.
“I’m definitely willing to work with Wyatt and others, and our team, to see what will go into this plan,” Peete said, “along with how much it would cost and what it potentially looks like.”
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would be in favor of placing animal control officers under RCPD oversight. Fellow commissioner Wynn Butler said he’s “always thought” that ACOs should be part of RCPD. He said he believes Riley County commissioners should “step up” and indicate what they want to do about ACOs and the animal shelter.
Thompson said three ACO positions are budgeted, but only two positions are currently filled. He said another challenge the animal shelter is facing is a high rate of staff turnover.
“Our current staff is 10 people, all with about a year of tenure,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the high rate of turnover has led to challenges with staff training and professional development, mostly in dealing with the shelter’s pet licensing software. He told the board that the software has not been reliable since about 2019, and the pet licensing database needs to be moved to a more modern digital system.
Hatesohl asked Thompson if he had considered contracting shelter operations out to a private entity. Thompson said he was considering that option. Vanessa Cowie, executive director of Prairie Paws Animal Shelter in Ottawa, told commissioners she looks for cities like Manhattan to expand their shelter operations business. Cowie said her nonprofit organization holds individual contracts with the Ottawa city government, as well as Franklin County and other surrounding municipalities, for shelter operations and animal control needs.
“This is really common for a municipality to face these challenges,” Cowie said. “I think it would be a winner for you, and it’d definitely be a winner for us.”
Commissioner John Matta said he liked the idea of contracting out shelter services to get the expertise of “someone who’s done this before.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she felt shelter operations need to be negotiated among city and county officials, as well as RCPD. She indicated support for contracting out operations of the shelter to a private entity, and said she was “disappointed” with the condition of the facility and short tenure of employees.
“We only have upward to go, so that’s good,” Morse said.
Thompson said he and Sherck will work with Peete and RCPD administrators on the finer details of folding animal control into RCPD. Commissioners took no action following their discussion.