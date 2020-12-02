Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to keep BeEtta Stoney on the Riley County Law Enforcement Board that oversees the police department.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he didn’t think Stoney should be on the board anymore because she’s been on it for “a pretty long time” and is not always available in the summer for meetings. Stoney has been on the police board since 2017; members serve two-year terms.
Butler suggested Kaleb James, who ran for the city commission in 2019, as a replacement.
Most board appointments are unanimous votes that aren’t discussed, but the commission pulled the consent agenda item because of Butler’s concerns.
Commissioners Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook plus mayor Usha Reddi voted in favor of reappointing Stoney while Butler and commissioner Mark Hatesohl voted to appoint James.
Estabrook said he didn’t think it was a good idea to disrupt the normal appointment process and oust Stoney on Tuesday.
Reddi said she thought the three appointments to the police board were “very responsible.” Morse and Stoney were re-appointed to the board, and Patricia Hudgins will serve her first term.
Reddi indicated there was some unfairness with the discussion about the women.
“All three of them do understand the budget,” she said. “And I don’t see why they are held to this other standard when a few of the members on law board were never questioned about any of this. ... I don’t know what the purpose is honestly. But I’m comfortable with the appointments I’ve nominated for this evening.”
Morse said she appreciated including women on the panel.
“I think there’s big value in that diversity,” Morse said. “I think there’s never been three women before on the law board, so we are making progress.”
Butler said James, who is Black, would bring diversity to the board. Stoney and Hudgins are also Black.
“All I’m saying is, I would like to see Kaleb James be a member of the law board,” Butler said. “And the primary reason is he’s pretty good understanding budget.”
Prior to the meeting, the commission received a letter from Lorenza Lockett, a K-State professor and co-chair of Manhattan Coalition for Equal Justice, that called for increased transparency in the police board’s nomination and appointment process.
The seven-member board consists of four slots for Riley County and Manhattan officials and three citizen slots.
“The Law Board is a unique body; the only one of its kind that exists in Kansas,” he wrote. “However, our concern is that for a Board of such importance to the citizens of Manhattan, there are currently no pathways for the community to provide input on the makeup of the Law Board.”
The coalition requested that the commission implement three steps to improve the process:
- Make all board applications available for public viewing
- Livestream all interviews held for the positions
- Create “a reasonable length of time” to set aside for public comment and feedback after the interviews and before the appointment