State Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, said Tuesday she would “eventually” resign from the Manhattan City Commission as some suggested changing the rules to prevent a commissioner from holding another elected position.
Last week, the Riley County Democratic party elected Reddi to fill in for the remainder of state Sen. Tom Hawk’s position after he announced his retirement.
The Mercury previously reported that Reddi said she will resign a few days after she was elected, but on Tuesday, she didn’t commit to that timeline. But she said she doesn’t plan on staying on the commission for her entire term.
“I will resign eventually,” Reddi said. “I just feel that it depends on what happens tonight.”
Reddi said they should have a week for the community to put in interest forms and then go through the process of appointing.
Since the commission selected Reddi as the new mayor pro-tem, the person elected to fill in for her position would be in that position as well. But city attorney Katie Jackson said commissioners could change that.
Commissioners said they want someone to fill out the position until the election in November; Reddi’s term current ends January 2026. This would mean four commission seats open for election this November.
In this scenario, deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said voters would appoint the two top vote-getters to four-year terms and the next two to two-year terms.
Commissioner John Matta also suggested changing an ordinance, so city commissioners can’t hold a senate seat.
“I’m trying to fulfill my responsibility as a city commissioner before I commit whole-heartedly as a senator,” Reddi said.
Matta said Reddi doesn’t want to resign, so she can dictate what the process is for filling her replacement.
“I want to have my say that the community is seeking; that was my intent in not resigning yet,” Reddi said. “My thought process is ‘I will not be heard,’ and I got into the city commission to make sure my voice can be heard.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he thinks they should change the ordinance as well. “County commissioners can’t do it, so we shouldn’t,” Butler said.
Even with a rule change, there isn’t a majority that wants to kick Reddi off the commission. Current commissioners would likely be grandfathered in.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the commission should’ve changed the ordinance last year during previous discussions.
“I think it’s bad to kick Usha out. I don’t want to do it to make her give up her seat. I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that,” he said, adding that he’s trying to be “nicer in my old age.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said Reddi is free to make the decision she wants to make.