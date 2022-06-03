Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will have a final chance to give feedback on updates to meeting procedures.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said the most significant change to meeting procedures is starting all city commission meetings at 6 p.m. Meeting times would change from 5:30 p.m. for a work session and 7 p.m. for a legislative meeting to 6 p.m. for all meetings.
If passed, the effective date for these changes is June 30.
Wasinger said the other changes to meeting procedures include finalizing proper quorum and procedures during meetings, when people speak and when motions are called. City officials want to better align with recommendations from the Kansas League on Municipalities.
Additionally, commissioners will discuss procedures for advisory boards and committees.
Wasinger said city staff will give an overview of the different advisory boards and committees and then an understanding of the appointment process. Currently, the mayor makes recommended appointments and is subject to approval by the governing body.
Wasinger said the city government has about 30 boards with five to nine people on each.
“There’s a lot of members being considered for new appointment or reappointment throughout the year,” Wasinger said. “There’s a lot of staff involvement that goes into that preparation before those are considered as we take in applications.”
The city looks at interest forms to see if people are qualified based on the bylaws for a particular board. If there is a direction from the majority of the body to change that process, the city staff will need to do work internally to accommodate that.
In recent meetings, commissioners have had disagreements over board appointments.
The commission in May denied Annie Cook to the Human Rights and Services Board and Thomas Hanson to the Historical Resources Board in 3-2 votes. Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi voted no, and commissioners Wynn Butler, Mark Hatesohl and John Matta voted yes.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl previously said he would prefer the commission be able to reject an appointment without calling the applicant unfit.
Morse also previously said she could see the commission developing a new process that leaves no gray area and nobody being embarrassed.