The free parking at the Aggieville parking garage is coming to an end starting Jan. 1, and the Manhattan City Commission is considering its parking fee structure.
The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
City staffers are expecting to use license plate recognition system for parking management and enforcement in the new garage.
As The Mercury previously reported, the city has an agreement with IPS Group of SanDiego for software, camera and pay station with an initial cost of $91,148 and ongoing annual cost of $40,144 for cloud storage, enforcement data and analytics.
The proposed rate structure calls for an hourly rate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The first hour will be free, then $2 per hour after, up to a $10 maximum charge.
Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day, is a $10 fee. Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to noon the next day is an $8 fee, which the city is calling the “safe-driver rate” to discourage drinking and driving.
Monthly permits are also available to purchase. For full-time employees working in Aggieville, the fee is $40. For part-time employees, less than 30 hours per week, its $25 per month.
The garage will have reserved parking on the fourth floor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday; the fee is $100 per month per parking stall.
There is also an event rate which will be adjusted for events.
The expenditures for the garage are budgeted at $504,920 — $266,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts with IPS and the security system and $169,920 for maintenance.
City officials expect to break even with revenue covering the cost of expenditures.
Customers will be able to pay for their parking via an app on their phone like at Manhattan regional airport.
City Commissioners will also hold a public hearing to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to incorporate the housing market analysis into the comprehensive plan. The housing market analysis looked at houses throughout the city and how the city can better improve housing.
