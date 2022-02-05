A consultant says the Manhattan city government would have a net gain of $5.2 million to $23.5 million over 20 years if it annexed the Green Valley area near U.S. Highway 24.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss the consultant’s study of the Pottawatomie County area at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
TischlerBise Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland, has completed Phase 1 of the East US-24 Corridor/Green Valley area annexation study, which began in 2019.
The consultant considered three growth scenarios for the Green Valley area. Scenario 1 follows already approved housing units and historical nonresidential development. Scenario 2 anticipates medium growth, and scenario three expects high growth.
Looking at a 20-year cumulative timeline, with all FAZ, scenario one would generate a $5.2 million net fiscal impact, scenario 2 would generate $13.8 million and scenario 3 would generate $18.4 million.
The consultant split the area into four fiscal analysis zones:
FAZ 1: Area from the Blue River to the city-annexed area at Heritage Square
FAZ 2: US-24 corridor north of Route 24 (including the existing industrial park)
FAZ 3: US-24 corridor south of Route 24
FAZ 4: The rest of the study area north and west of the US-24 corridor
The study also looks at the fiscal impact of not including the fourth FAZ, which is the only zone that is projected as a net negative financially. For the 20-year cumulative timeline scenario without that zone, scenario one would generate $19 million in net fiscal impact, scenario two would generate $21.7 million, and scenario three would generate $23.5 million.
The study looked at three funds for expenditures and revenues: the general fund, special revenue fund and capital revenue fund.
The city, which provides some utilities and other services to Green Valley, began conducting the study after Pottawatomie County said in another study that Manhattan annexing the area could be an option for dealing with growth and services needed.
The county’s study also said incorporation is another option, but officials deemed two petitions submitted by residents in 2021 to make Green Valley its own city as “insufficient.”
Tuesday’s meeting is a work session meeting, meaning commissioners don’t take official votes.