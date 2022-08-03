Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously signed a letter to support creating a historic district in an important area for the local Black community.
The letter supports the nomination of the 900 block of Yuma Street for the state and national registers of historic places.
The buildings in the proposed district include the Douglass Community Center (former site of United Service Organization, built in 1939), Douglass Center Annex (Douglass School in 1939), Pilgrim Baptist Church (Second Baptist Church in 1911) and the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge (Shepard’s Chapel in 1916).
City administrators said a person who they did not identify is looking to establish a private, non-profit Black history museum and cultural center in the proposed district using a grant from the National Park Service. The deadline for the grant is Sept. 14. Administrators said the area being officially designated as a historic district would help with the grant application.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said it’s important to recognize and preserve the African-American community in Manhattan for children and families of the future.
Mayor Linda Morse said she is in support of the historic district.
Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl asked whether any other private properties would be affected by the boundary. Ben Chmiel, community development planner, said they would not.
Butler said the district itself looks like a winner.
Matta said everything is in order and makes sense and has been approved the Historic Resources Board, and the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex and the parks and rec advisory boards.
“We’ve got someone wanting to do a project, sounds like a really good project,” Matta said.
In public comment, Douglass Center director Dave Baker said when he left Manhattan in 1984, Yuma Street was the road that connected the city from east to west instead of Fort Riley Boulevard.
“There’s an old saying about history, ‘Once it goes away, it does not come back,’” Baker said. “So I think it’s very important that we preserve those facilities, and make this a historic district.”
Linda Glasgow of the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance said the group enthusiastically supports the proposed historic district and thinks it will be a wonderful asset to the community.
In January 2019, the State Historic Preservation Office said the proposed district is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to documents. This February, the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex Advisory Board unanimously voted in favor of the creation of the historic district.
At least half of the property owners have to give consent for the district for the state office to accept the nomination. Administrators said three of the four property owners have given consent with the city government being the only one that hadn’t.
Other business
Commissioners unanimously authorized a $797,506 contract with BG Consultants for design services for Phase 11 of the North Campus Corridor project.
City manager Ron Fehr said this is the last major phase of 13-phase project. This phase will focus on the intersection of Denison and Kimball avenues. The phase includes stormwater, traffic signalization, sidewalks, landscaping, hardscaping and lighting.
The design is supposed to be done mid-year 2023, with bidding and construction following. Fehr said construction is anticipated to begin later in 2023 and end in 2025. The original estimates for the phase are $10 million to $15 million.
Related to the north campus project, the commission unanimously approved an agreement with Evergy for $1.1 million and Larson Construction for $951,490 to move electrical utilities underground along Kimball and Denison.
Commissioners also unanimously approved rezoning Howie’s Recycling Center from a light industrial district to an industrial/commercial service district.
Howie’s wanted to re-classify its 1.44-acre tract to continue as a recycling center. Howie’s operated under a conditional use permit as a recycling center, which was granted in 2006 when the property was zoned light industrial. Since the new Manhattan development code was implemented, Howie’s needed to re-classify to continue its operation.