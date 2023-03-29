Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson discussed with the Manhattan city commission how social media fits into the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
Wilkerson gave the commission training on the law at its Tuesday meeting, explaining some ways the commission can ensure openness and transparency.
If a quorum of the commission — three commissioners — gathers, they are required by KOMA to notify the public. Commissioner John Matta asked if some digital forms of communication qualified under the law. Matta asked if two commissioners are talking about a city issue on a livestream and the other commissioners are watching, if that would violate KOMA. Matta and commissioner Wynn Butler have broadcast on a Facebook page in the past.
Wilkerson said this would likely not be a violation as long as the other commissioners only listen and do not comment or otherwise interact with the discussion.
“If you listen, just listen, don’t say a word,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said many events in the community might see several elected officials from various boards in attendance, but the key to avoiding a violation is not discussing questions that could come in front of the board later.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl brought up a related social media issue regarding constituents asking for commissioners’ opinions on an issue online. He gave the example of someone tagging three commissioners in a post asking them to weigh in.
“People sort of create a problem for you by trying to involve you in some discussion, but we just have to make sure if two people have responded then the third one can’t,” Hatesohl said.
Wilkerson also reminded the commission about some rules about when they are allowed to enter executive or closed session. Exceptions to KOMA include things like attorney-client privilege, non-elected personnel issues and conversations about contracts. He emphasized the commission cannot use executive session to avoid having uncomfortable conversations in public.
“If there’s things that are uncomfortable, that you don’t want to talk about in open session, you cannot use an executive session to try to get around it,” Wilkerson said.
Violations of KOMA can potentially result in an official being fined.