Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday appeared poised to combine two advisory boards and do away with three others.
Commissioners didn’t vote at Tuesday’s work session. But all five supported revisiting a 1997 policy that established the separate Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee.
Recently, some commissioners have expressed a desire to streamline some of the city government’s many volunteer boards. There are currently 21 advisory boards and committees including over 160 appointed members and 16 employees serving as staff liaisons.
Commissioners Wynn Butler, John Matta and Mark Hatesohl expressed support for streamlining the boards; Mayor Linda Morse and Commissioner Usha Reddi said they don’t support the changes.
Changes to 1997 policy
Other potential changes commissioners mentioned wanting to make to the 1997 policy included a more detailed appointment process and requiring standardized bylaws like requiring an agenda. They also mentioned eligibility requirements like an age minimum, a limit for how many boards a person can be on, term limits and attendance requirements.
“We should come up with standard bylaws, not identical for each board but at least somewhat identical,” Butler said. “There are some exceptions to some boards with no term limits.”
Reddi brought up how the age limit should be 18 when it comes to serving on boards, but she said it could be younger for some boards. Commissioner Matta said he would prefer the age limit to be 16 — an older high school student.
The question of having city liaison on the boards came up; some board liaisons said they feel they are being overworked.
“I think it’s important to have a liaison with the boards,” Morse said. “Sometimes boards take ideas and want to make decisions and take independence for themselves.”
Reddi asked whether getting rid of liaisons would mean more workload for the commissioners. City attorney Katharine Jackson said that it depends on commissioners and what workload they want to take on.
Dissolution of boards
Commissioners also talked about the dissolution of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Arts and Humanities Advisory Board and Partner City Advisory Committee.
During the city meeting on Sept. 13, a majority of commissioners supported the dissolution of the three boards: the bicycle committee, arts board and partner city committee. The commission likely will vote on the matter at the Jan. 17 meeting, and dissolution would take effect on Feb. 28.
“I’m really embarrassed that we don’t have an arts advisory board,” Reddi said Tuesday. “It falls on city responsibility on the aesthetics of the community and quality of life.”
Morse said that she previously agreed with eliminating all three boards but has since been contacted by people from those boards saying the groups are serving their purpose.
Matta said that he agreed with keeping the Partner City board but only for low frequency.
Colby Warner, bicycle committee member, was inspired to join the board when he saw a need to get involved.
“For three months my regular bike route was disrupted, and no accommodations were made for bicycles and pedestrians,” Warner said.
Anna Shatz, another bicycle committee member, said she had a personal appeal for the art board to not be dissolved.
“The lack of public art is apparent and could be resolved with more funding,” Shatz said. “You’re missing out on a lot of potential individuals who could give a lot to this city.”
Consolidation of SSAB and SAFAC
During the Dec. 6 meeting a majority of commissioners wanted to dissolve the Social Services Advisory Board and the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Board and consolidate them because they were duplicating services, and a handful of agencies were applying for funding from both boards.
Dave Stewart, a member of SSAB, expressed concern over the amount of work that is going to be given to one board if they combine them.
“If you decide to dissolve the board, there are going to be very serious time management issues for those members,” Stewart said.
The social services board has 15 members, and the alcohol committee has nine. The commission hasn’t said how many people would be on a combined board.
Morse, who is not in favor of combining them, said that commissioners are dismantling with no precaution.
Reddi said if the commission does dissolve the boards, new members need to be ready in 2024.
“We need to get a committee in place in April, come up with an allocation of funds and set it aside for that board,” Hatesohl said. Butler agreed.
Brandon Savage, a member of SSAB, liked that plan.
“Setting a number is a great idea,” Savage said. “Try to do it in a seamless way when having a new board picked out.”
If boards combine, they will be terminated during the Dec. 20 legislative meeting, and commissioners will review and award funding requests that had gone to those boards until the commission creates a new board to serve that purpose.