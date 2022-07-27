Manhattan city commissioners are opposed to a 0.25% sales tax dedicated to parks and recreation because they said the city is already too reliant on sales tax as a revenue stream.
The commission on Tuesday discussed city administrators’ proposed ballot question that they saw as a potential solution to challenges with providing parks and recreation programs. Officials say the challenges include workforce shortages and not having enough funding.
Manhattan’s sales tax rate would have risen to 9.40% in Riley County and 9.70% in Pottawatomie County under the proposal, but the commission’s lack of desire means the voters won’t have a chance to consider that rate.
Mayor Linda Morse said the proposed sales tax initiative would just continue the problem of the city government being reliant on sales tax.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wasn’t not in favor of it because the city has asked for too many sales tax initiatives to be passed.
“I think the population is getting a bit leery and weary of those things,” Butler said. “I also don’t think they trust us to spend the money right now because we’ve said, ‘Okay, vote for this, and we’ll get the money, and that’ll take care of our budget problems.’”
Butler said he would like to increase fees for various city services.
Commissioner John Matta said the city needs to look at other revenue sources, like starting a parks and rec endowment with Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and advertising opportunities.
He said the city needs to get a new park and rec director with an entrepreneurial spirit who is innovative and can work with the private sector, the non-profit sector and volunteers. Eddie Eastes, the former director, retired in April after 17 years with the city; the assistant director is Wyatt Thompson.
While none of the commissioners wanted a 0.25% sales tax, commissioner Usha Reddi said she’d be open to considering a smaller sales tax increase.
The commission also discussed the general fund, which is the city’s main operating account. City officials said parks and recreation represents 32.7% of the fund’s expenditures, which is the highest amount.
The other departments that receive money from the fund include the city managers’ office, community development, finance, fire department, human resources, legal and public works.
The general fund budget is projected at $39.42 million, which is a $4.9 million or 13% increase over the 2022 budget. Additional incomes to the budget include $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help with capital improvements. The city also plans to transfer $412,000 in sales tax revenue and $156,000 in franchise fees.
Meeting documents say that 62% of city staffers are paid out of the general fund. Personnel expenses are increasing. These expenses include a 5.91% cost of living adjustment and 2.5% to 4% wage adjustment given to city employees based on recommendations from a city salary study. Personnel costs are anticipated at $24.46 million.
While operating expenses are increasing, Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said property taxes have consistently represented about $4 million of the general fund since 2018 with the rest primarily coming from sales tax revenue.
Hilgers said the parks and rec budget increased by $2 million for 2023. “We’ve budgeted enough money to fund our parks and rec,” Hilgers said. “We haven’t realized enough money to fund parks and rec.”
Hilgers said the pressure is on the city to reduce expenditures.
The general fund’s beginning cash balance for 2023 is estimated to be $7.87 million, which is $1.16 million more than 2022 or a 23.4% increase. But Hilgers said he wants to keep a starting cash balance of $8.5 million to $10 million each year because it’s one of the first things credit rating agencies look at.
In future budget meetings, Reddi said she wants a detailed list of what parks and rec cut and services that other departments cut to save money. Reddi said she wants to determine how hotel guest tax revenue and economic development funds can be used differently.
Morse said she wants city officials to look at capital improvement funds and see if an infrastructure project that isn’t essential can be cut to help with the gap.
Butler said he wants to put together a budget close to actual revenue and then determine what the city can and cannot buy.
Butler and Matta also said they’d like to use some federal coronavirus relief funding for the Riley County Police Department, parks and rec and public works.
Commissioners previously voted to publish a budget that keeps the property tax rate flat for 2023. Still, property valuation increased by 7.43% for the city.
If the commission approves a 2023 budget with a flat property tax rate, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023. This is an increase of $44.56 or 7.43%.
This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also taxes homes in Manhattan.