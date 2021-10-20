Manhattan city commissioners, offering comments for the final draft of a strategic plan, said a prioritization survey didn’t have enough responses to represent the entire community.
Commissioners reviewed the final draft Tuesday evening but took no action. The strategic plan, called Crossroads MHK, is intended to help guide city officials on projects and initiatives.
The city government is paying Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, $125,000 to help with the process.
In a survey ranking action items on the strategic plan, 123 people responded.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he doesn’t think that’s enough.
“This priority listed is created out of 123 responses,” Butler said. “To me, that’s not statistically significant based upon the number of people. So while I appreciate the ranking, and I find it interesting, I’m not sure that reflects, you know, the real picture.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the prioritization list has no bearing in his mind on the 24,000 pieces of input the community gave on the plan overall, which helped organizers shape the plan’s five goals.
The five goals are “A well-run city organization, a connected government, an enhanced network of infrastructure, a strong sense of place, and a strong and diversified local economy.” The plan also includes 46 action items related to the goals.
Out of the 46 action items, the prioritization survey responders identified a top 10 list (presented in order):
- Continue to maintain city streets
- Address flooding and pursue mitigation efforts
- Fund the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Systems Plan
- Build and maintain adequate fund balances
- Evaluate feasibility to provide a community indoor aquatics center
- Support growth in existing Manhattan businesses
- Continue fostering growth of Aggieville and Downtown districts
- Attract new private businesses to the community
- Complete a housing study and implement policy strategies
- Identify a spending plan for the 2023 Sales Tax and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds
Estabrook said getting a statistical sample that is reflective of the community going forward would require additional tests in the future.
“I mean I don’t know if Rob (Ott, public works director) took the test 123 times and said streets are awesome, right?” Estabrook said. “Like, I don’t know that, and so I’m not putting much faith into this list.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl thinks the prioritization list will be commission- and staff-driven.
Commissioner Usha Reddi would like separate the action item to identify a sales tax and ARPA spending plan
“One deals with sales tax where we do have a lot of control over,” Reddi said, “and the ARPA funds is delegated by the federal agencies and state agencies.”
Butler and commissioner Linda Morse agreed with Reddi.
Morse also said she would like to have more conversations with Riley County about flooding.
“I think we need to have conversations with them about flooding,” Morse said. “We know Wildcat Creek rips down through Riley county and Fort Riley it’s not just a Manhattan problem.”
Morse wants to be able to track the strategic plan and know how action items and projects are progressing.
“I think we need to be able to track the strategic plan, certainly in an annual review,” she said. “But at any point ... we ought to be able to call up (the plan) and look at it and see where are we right now on that.”
Butler and Reddi also agreed with Morse on tracking progress the progress of the strategic plan.
Reddi said each year at their retreat, commissioners get a check list on the progress of projects going on around the community. She said she would like to see something similar for the prioritization list.
“I would like to see our own progress under each of these items on goals,” she said. “Otherwise we won’t know if we’re making progress.”
Overall, commissioners said they think this strategic plan is a positive thing.
“I think we have to start somewhere,” Morse said. “This is a good place to start.”
Reddi agreed.
“I think it’s a good starting place as far as a full document for us to digest as well as the community and for future commissioners,” Reddi said.
The plan will go back to commissioners Nov. 16 for voting.