The Manhattan city government may face a shortfall in sales tax revenue of $3 million to $8 million this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said that could lead to furloughs or layoffs.
City manager Ron Fehr updated the commission about the state of the city budget in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak during Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners took no action on this topic.
Sales tax makes up about 40% of the city’s general fund, Fehr said.
“So, it is significant,” Fehr said.
The city government is in a selective hiring freeze right now, Fehr said. Fehr said the city withdrew job openings, canceled travel and most training for employees already.
“We’ve had a lot of reductions in our ongoing operation budgets,” Fehr said.
Fehr said the next round of cuts will likely involve furloughs or layoffs of positions as opposed to cuts across the board.
“I’m not sure we’re ready to look at reducing salaries,” Fehr said. “We’re asking a lot of people to work harder than they’ve ever worked before. I’m not sure that will be one of the earlier places we’ll go as far as reductions in salary.”
In addition, Fehr said large group activities are not going to happen for a while, well into the summer.
Mayor Usha Reddi indicated she did not want to cut salaries to emergency medical services, fire department or the Riley County Police Department.
“I think those need to be our last resort since they basically are our frontline people,” Reddi said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he is not in favor of pay cuts.
Commissioners also talked about their own salaries.
Reddi said city commissioners receive $400 per month while commissioners with a spouse receive about $500 per month.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she would accept taking a cut in her salary. Commissioner Wynn Butler said he donates his salary, and has done so since 2011.
“I don’t have a problem with none of us getting paid, as long as the money goes to something constructive out there,” Butler said.
He preferred seeing people in top management getting pay cuts as opposed to other workers.
“If you’re running a business and your revenue falls short, one of the worst things you can do is take all the guys at the bottom and fire them,” Butler said.
Estabrook, who said he lives paycheck to paycheck, agreed with Butler.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he has seen a 60% reduction in his income as a chiropractor.
Commissioners did not make a decision on how commissioners will use their salary, but opted to let each commissioner decide how they want to use it individually.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
- Approved a payment agreement with Ron Wells, Riley County commissioner, for sewer payments he owes to the city for his house. Wells asked the city to execute a five-month payment plan to receive back payment from April 2016 through Dec. 31, 2019, which totals $5,162.72. Wells said in an email to Fehr that he wanted to pay $1,000 down and then pay the remaining $4,162.72 balance in five payments at 4% interest, beginning in May.
- Voted 4-1 to approve an agreement waiving a storm water detention requirement for a development near the southeast corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Kearney Street. Developers will install infrastructure instead of a water detention system to help with drainage and flooding issues on the property. The developer will pay a $20,000 fee for this. Morse voted against the measure, stating she liked the detention requirements currently in place for developments.
- Heard an update from Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department. Butler said RCPD has seen a reduction in all types of “part one” crimes, which includes aggravated assault, rape, robbery and theft in general, among others, since about the second week of March. From March 11-27, RCPD saw a 64% drop in all crimes. From March 19-24, RCPD saw a 27% reduction in crimes. He also said calls for service are down. He said the week that the stay-at-home order in March was instated, crime went slightly up, but he did not provide a specific percentage change. He said instances of domestic violence have gone down as well.
- Heard an update from the convention and visitor’s bureau (CVB). Karen Hibbard, CVB director, reported the city had 360,504 visitors come to Manhattan in 2019. Hibbard also reported the city saw a reduction in hotel occupancy for the month of March, which is when the city first experienced impact from the virus. There was a 27% occupancy rate during the third week of March in Manhattan. During the fourth week of March, the hotel occupancy rate was about 21%. In 2019, the third week of March had a rate of 57.4% and the fourth week’s rating was 78.1%. That is a decrease of about 52% and 72% from the last two weeks in March 2019 for hotel occupancy.
- Held two executive sessions, one on preliminary discussions regarding a purchase of property for the public works department. The commission also discussed specific terms within an agreement between city administrators and Local 2275, International Association of Firefighters, which includes Manhattan firefighters. Commissioners did not take any action after either executive session, Reddi said.