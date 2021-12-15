Manhattan city commissioners were pleased with digital models indicating some potential solutions for flooding mitigation in the Plaza West area, as they consider possible development there.
Commissioners heard an update Tuesday from Wendy Van Duyne of Stantec Consultants, who first presented the idea for developing the Plaza West Shopping Center in July. Possible plans include a hotel, apartment complex, recreation center, multi-family housing and more restaurants.
At the time, commissioners said they were wary of any development in that area because of flooding disasters in 2011 and 2018 along Wildcat Creek.
ICON Investments, led by CivicPlus founder Ward Morgan, owns the development. If the company wants to make changes to the area’s development plans, it will require commissioners to approve as they did with the initial plan and subsequent changes.
Because prior flooding issues would likely lead to a no from commissioners, ICON is using a federal program to research solutions that would allow for further development.
Van Duyne said Stantec architects created in-depth flood modeling scenarios based on current floodplain data from the city of Manhattan. She said architects modeled a “worst-case scenario” flood event to look at stormwater impact.
Three scenarios were presented to commissioners, each featuring different levels of “fill,” or added earthworks to raise more of the area out of the floodplain.
The area in question is a section along Anderson Avenue west from Seth Child Road to Linear Trail, including the Midwest Dream Car Museum and Powercat Sports Grille along with a few other businesses. It also includes the sites of several former businesses that were razed after major flooding, as well as some homes west of the existing shopping center.
Van Duyne presented a trio of models that indicated “full,” “intermediate,” and “partial” levels of fill. She said all three models indicated “very few” flooding impacts upstream or downstream from Plaza West, adding that even the worst-case hydrologic model indicated any impacts “would not be significant,” due in part to how stormwater flows through the site.
In 2011 and 2018, flooding destroyed buildings in the area. The major 2018 flood caused $14.5 million in damage to homes and businesses near Wildcat Creek. Van Duyne said although it’s not a levee, the railroad embankment of Linear Trail functions like one and separates stormwater flow in Plaza West from the rest of the watershed. She said architects’ analysis indicated floodwaters primarily impact the development area when water overtops the embankment.
“The basin in Plaza West can loosely be thought of as a bucket in a bathtub,” Van Duyne said. “Because it’s isolated within the Wildcat Creek watershed, it retains a lot of water.”
Van Duyne said Plaza West currently has more concrete than green space, and each flooding model includes plans for added vegetation to help mitigate flooding. She said the next steps would be for Stantec officials to identify funding sources for a development project and re-evaluate the traffic flow along Anderson Avenue. The flood modeling study was funded by an EPA Brownfields grant secured by Stantec that supports site reuse for redevelopment.
In July, Mayor Wynn Butler said any idea of placing multi-family housing in a floodplain area “needs to be stricken from any consideration.” Van Duyne said Stantec officials’ market analysis indicated multifamily housing is “a good candidate” for the site but added that more hospitality options are also viable possibilities for the area.
Butler did not mention that concern Tuesday, but he did say there is a concern about adding more curb cuts to Anderson Avenue near Plaza West, as there are “too many curb cuts anyway.” He said any further planning and development updates would come from the developer, ICON Investments.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she felt Stantec did a great job figuring out the flooding models, and that she thinks Plaza West needs to be developed.
“I think we all feel it’s an eyesore when you drive by it,” Reddi said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she was pleased with the flood modeling, and she appreciated the consideration taken by architects to find a solution to the problem.
“As we move forward it’ll be important to acknowledge some of those boundaries for flooding and intersections and the like,” Morse said. “There will be lots to talk about.”
The flood modeling presentation was informational only, and commissioners did not vote on anything Tuesday.