The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday changed its quorum for voting in meetings from four to three.
A quorum is the minimum number of members needed for a valid vote.
The change means the commission can take action when at least three of the five members are present.
Commissioners passed the measure 4-1, with commissioner Usha Reddi voting against it.
Commissioner John Matta said his reason for the change was that in previous commissions, commissioners sometimes would not show up. If they didn’t reach the quorum, the commission couldn’t conduct business. He said his reasoning now is that if anything happened to two commissioners, the meeting could still run.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl suggested that if the quorum is three, all votes have to be unanimous for passing things like changing ordinances. “I don’t want to get to the point where only two people are voting on things for the commission,” Hatesohl said.
But city manager Ron Fehr opposed that idea, saying that it could make conducting business more difficult.
The city first moved to a four-person quorum in 1998.
Mayor Linda Morse said she is OK with moving the quorum from four to three. She said she finds it difficult to be gone knowing that she won’t be fulfilling her duty as an elected person. She said she thinks four builds in some safeguards and is not interested in “skullduggery” but is fine with three.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Reddi said she did not want to lower the quorum because commissioners already can attend remotely.
“I think it’s still very important to have four, especially now that we have more flexibility in how we can be at a meeting even if you’re out of town or if you have an emergency,” Reddi said.
Jackson asked for feedback on several other commission procedures, which the commission didn’t vote on.
Commissioners recommended changing all city commission meeting start times to begin at 6 p.m.
City commission meetings would start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. A work session meeting would end by 9 p.m. Additionally, commission briefing sessions, usually at 5:30 p.m. before a legislative session, in which city manager Ron Fehr updates the commission on future agendas, would move to the end of the work session meeting.
Unless the commission wants one, the work session would not have a public comment period. Jackson said a work session aims to facilitate commissioner discussion, and public comment can be added if the majority agrees.
Morse would like to have a public comment period because she does not want to limit the ability of the public to speak on an issue.
Reddi expressed her concern about not having enough time for all of the business to be done during the meeting times and Fehr not having enough time to give his update.
Fehr said it would take some trial and error, saying his reports can vary in time.
The legislative session would end by 11 p.m., but the commission could add time to the end of the meeting if they needed. The agenda order also would change with a new proposal:
- Call to order
- Roll call and announcement of quorum
- Pledge of allegiance
- Recognitions
- Mayoral proclamations
- Open public comments
- Open commissioner comment
- Consent agenda
- Public hearing (if necessary)
- General agenda
The proposed changes are to give the public a more solid time to show up for a proclamation or provide public comment on a particular topic at the start of a meeting versus waiting all night for an item.
Commissioners also discussed how an item is put on the agenda. The language reads that “The city manager, or their designee, shall set the meeting agenda for regular governing body meeting, based on input from the mayor, a majority of the governing body and/or city staff.”
Matta and commissioner Wynn Butler argued for removing the mayor from that process and requiring that it be a majority of the commission.
Reddi said she is fine with how the agenda is set. Hatesohl said since the briefing session is now being moved to the work session, the majority can look ahead to the next legislative agenda. If the majority wants something added or an item taken off, they can.
Commissioners also spoke about “call the question,” which is when the commission ends debate on an item and goes directly to a vote.
Matta made the suggestion to cut off debate to proceed with a vote. Butler agreed.
Jackson said a call the question should rarely be used, and all commissioners agreed with Jackson that calling the question should be seldom used.
Reddi said the discussion they have now do not need to be cut off “I think we owe the public a rationale for why we are having the debate,” Reddi said.
Hatesohl said everyone should have a chance to weigh in on a topic, but when commissioner debate goes on too long, there should be a mechanism to cut it off.
Morse said to ensure all commissioners have had a chance to speak at least once on the topic, they should go down the line, and each commissioner gives an opinion on a topic.
The commission plans to vote on meeting procedures on June 21.