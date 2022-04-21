In an attempt to subvert standing policy, a Manhattan city commissioner suggested briefly changing the mayor to allow to the commission to push through a board appointment.
The conservative majority of the Manhattan City Commission is challenging the structure of advisory board appointments.
The debate, which started in previous briefing sessions prior to commission meetings, came to the forefront of the public at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
By the end of the meeting, the commission had unanimously appointed Mick Charney and Bryant Macfarlane to the Historic Resources Board and reappointed Lakesha James to the Human Rights and Services Board.
However, the commission rejected reappointing Thomas Hanson to the historic board and chairwoman Annie Cook to the human rights board. Both rejections happened with a 2-3 vote with Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi wanting to approve those appointments.
After the rejections, commissioner John Matta attempted to make a motion to appoint another applicant, Carmen Schober, to the human rights board, which commissioner Wynn Butler seconded.
But city manager Ron Fehr said the mayor is charged with making board recommendations. “She should have the right to make a new application if you don’t want that particular person,” he said.
“Could we make a motion to change that (rule)?” Matta asked.
“If you reject it, then I just nominate someone else,” Morse said.
“Could we make a motion to change the mayor for the evening?” Matta asked.
“Absolutely not,” Morse said.
Morse told The Mercury on Wednesday that she didn’t think Matta’s comment about changing the mayor was serious.
“Well, I haven’t even played that back in my mind,” she said. “I think it was a quip. I don’t think it was a serious proposal. But if it was, it would be the exact type of behavior I was talking about.”
Matta said Wednesday he thought it would be ridiculous follow through on making a temporary switch, but he also said he didn’t want to be trapped by procedure.
“I don’t want us to get stuck in not taking action because of a procedural type of thing,” he said. “I threw out the question. Really, it’s up to the commission to decide who’s the mayor. We’re being trapped by rules we don’t necessarily have to be.”
The mayor is tasked with making board appointments, which the commission typically approves with no discussion. However, the commission at times has requested further discussion of appointments, including Tuesday and April 6, 2021, when the commission voted 3-2 to appoint Ben Burton on Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board with Morse and Reddi dissenting.
Fehr’s comments on recommendations were back by city attorney Katie Jackson, whom Butler challenged during the meeting and in a later interview with The Mercury.
Butler on Wednesday said he’s “not real confident” in some of the advice and interpretations that Jackson has given.
“That’s the kind of games the legal department is playing,” he said. “Clearly three of us want to make a recommendation, but we can’t. Why is that? Because the legal office is potentially taking sides.”
Jackson declined to comment on Butler’s statement.
Butler also criticized Morse for asking who Schober was when Matta made the new recommendation. Morse said during the meeting that she didn’t immediately recall the applicant because it had been “three weeks” since she reviewed candidates.
“That tells me she didn’t read the people who replied,” Butler said Wednesday. “That’s incompetent in my mind. I’m pretty appalled at that myself.”
Morse on Wednesday said that Butler, Matta and commissioner Mark Hatesohl are showing a “cavalier” attitude about appointments. Those three represent the conservative majority of the commission.
“I think three commissioners are challenging all appointments in ways that have never happened before,” she said. “This is a wholesale review and rejection.”
During the meeting, Butler and Matta said they want to make a policy change, so that if the mayor’s recommendation is rejected, other commissioners could make a recommendation of another applicant that gets voted on during the same meeting.
Tuesday’s actions led to a disagreement between Morse and Reddi, and Matta, Butler and Hatesohl.
The debate centered around whether the mayor should bring up potential appointees at the commission briefing sessions prior to legislative meetings to get a sense for whether the commission approves.
Morse said Wednesday that she was happy to have a conservation about the proposal publicly since they previously talked about it at briefing sessions. These sessions are open to the public, but Morse said the sessions aren’t livestreamed like regular meetings and the public typically doesn’t attend.
Butler, Hatesohl and Matta on Tuesday expressed issues with a number of recent actions by the historic board. Most recently, the board voted against the Museum of Art and Light. The commission overturned the decision.
“I think they were pretty clear that the people they are rejecting oppose their political interest,” Morse said.
Butler agreed. “The answer is yes,” he said. “That’s the same thing (Morse and Reddi would) want. This shouldn’t surprise anybody.”
The commission is scheduled to talk about ordinances related to the governing body on May 3. Jackson said this topic had been planned since earlier this year.