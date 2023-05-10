Lots of night life or normal business hours? Traditional historic look or modern hybrid with commercial and residential?
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday discussed what downtown should look like in the future.
Each year, the city’s long-range planners develop an improvement plan for the downtown area and provide quarterly updates to the project. Tuesday evening, city planner John Verssue presented the second quarterly update for what they’re calling the Beyond Tomorrow Downtown Plan.
Verssue said staff members have completed all of the work for the first quarter of the 2023 plan. This included 1,432 community surveys and 49 business surveys. He said they’ve also started to conduct stakeholder meetings.
Information in the survey showed interest in redeveloping the area to be a more hybrid space: part commercial and part residential. There was also interest in becoming a 24/7 district by providing more late-night business options.
City commissioner Linda Morse raised questions and concerns about the plan.
“I want to continue to be inclusive of the senior citizens and the disabled in downtown,” Morse said. “I don’t want what’s happening in Aggieville to affect downtown. I want to have enough of a different approach that we do it a little differently.”
Morse showed interest in keeping the brick and limestone aesthetic of the downtown district.
“We talked about maintaining the historic nature of Aggieville, and that ended up just being Moro but the other areas of Aggieville are open to any kind of development,” Morse said. “I’d like for us to respect the historic nature of downtown and not have glass buildings and metal buildings. To keep the integrity of our limestone as a theme.”
Morse asked whether it was possible to limit the number of churches in storefronts in the downtown area but was told that it was not possible by director of community development Stephanie Peterson.
“I just think our retail and commercial business doesn’t need that; it causes an interruption in that commercial nature,” Morse said. “So I’d rather we try and focus on that.”
Commissioners also briefly discussed ideas for who would be mayor next year. Originally Usha Reddi was set to be the next mayor but with her ascension to senator, she no longer can hold that office.
In Manhattan, mayor is determined by which commissioner draws the most votes during the election.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl recommended that they move commissioner Wynn Butler up the schedule and have him serve as mayor next year. The commissioners agreed to discuss the matter further.
