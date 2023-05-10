Manhattan City Commissioner Linda Morse is not seeking re-election this year.
Morse announced Tuesday that she will not seek to retain her seat on the city commission in the local election in November.
Manhattan City Commissioner Linda Morse is not seeking re-election this year.
Morse announced Tuesday that she will not seek to retain her seat on the city commission in the local election in November.
In her statement, Morse wrote that she decided to give herself a term limit.
“I’m not a politician, but rather a citizen who stepped forward to serve the community for a few years,” Morse wrote.
Morse was first elected to the board of city commissioners in April 2015. She was re-elected in November 2019. During her tenure, Morse has served as mayor of Manhattan in 2018 and 2022.
As a city commissioner, Morse has served on the Manhattan Library Board of Directors for two years, as well as on the Manhattan Housing Authority Board of Directors for six years.
She’s also been a part of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for two years, and she’s served on the Flint Hills Regional Council as Manhattan’s representative for eight years In her statement, Morse wrote that she was the first resident of Manhattan’s Northview neighborhood to serve on the city commission.
Morse said it’s been an honor to serve as city commissioner for the past eight years, however she still feels there’s more work to be done.
“An ongoing regret is the failure of the city commission to adopt a rental inspection policy and program to assure the safety of our residents,” Morse wrote. “The quality of housing in our community continues to suffer.”
Morse also wrote that Manhattan is a “shining star” on the Kansas map.
So far, only two people have filed to run for Manhattan City Commission. Mayor Mark Hatesohl has filed to run for re-election. Hatesohl is a Manhattan-based chiropractor. Local resident Rafael Rodriguez, Jr., also filed as a candidate for Manhattan City Commission.
The election is Nov. 7.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.