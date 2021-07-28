Manhattan city commissioners are wary about plans for a possible expansion in the western part of the city because of previous flooding in the area.
Wendy Van Duyne of Stantec Consultants presented plans for the Plaza West Shopping Center, which call for adding a hotel, apartment complex, recreation center, multi-family housing and more restaurants. It is west of Seth Child Road in the area including Midwest Dream Car Collection and Powercat Sports Grill. The proposed development area also includes the sites of several former businesses that were razed after major flooding, as well as some homes west of the existing shopping center.
ICON Investments, led by Ward Morgan, owns the development. Morgan, the founder of CivicPlus, also owns the car museum.
Van Duyne said Stantec Consultants does not take the flooding risks lightly.
“Part of our analysis in looking at this is going to be including recommendations within our plan that consider the cut-fill ratios and would what be required to help mitigate and defend against those flood events, not only specifically to this site, but also upstream and downstream of this site,” she said. “That is absolutely is top of mind.”
The majority of the commission Tuesday expressed concerns about flooding. In 2011 and 2018, flooding destroyed buildings in the area. The major 2018 flood caused $14.5 million in damage to homes and businesses near Wildcat Creek.
“I think there are probably some things that you can do in that area, recreation-wise and things of that nature, but as far as multi-family housing in a floodplain? I think not,” said Mayor Wynn Butler. “That just needs to be stricken from any consideration.”
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers encouraged commissioners to keep an open mind with expansion to keep the city afloat.
“I don’t think we’re being close-minded, but I do think flooding is the biggest (issue), and it was addressed the least,” said commissioner Usha Reddi. “I think that’s what my concern was because that’s what you’re going to hear from the community that’s been here for over a decade. For new, incoming families, they’re going to say, ‘We want a restaurant, motels and hotels and all of this.’ But they haven’t experienced what we’ve experienced, which is displaced families, flooding consistently flooding, businesses we had to demolish because they couldn’t take care of it themselves.”
Reddi said the projects Stantec Consultants pitched are doable, except for the flooding pieces.
“I think there needs to be more conversations of that happening,” she said.
Following the presentation, Hilgers said Stantec Consultants will bring back options for the commission to consider.
“We simply do not want to limit and cast away what’s been invested and what’s on the horizon,” Hilgers said. “There are opportunities here. In order to realize them, we may have to participate, and if we don’t want to participate, then we’ve got to be ready for what’s happened in the last 10 years to continue. And that’s deteriorating property values and loss of structure over time.”
Commissioners said they wanted to receive more information before committing to anything. Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, commissioners did not vote on the item.
“I’m interested in hearing what you come up with,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “I think it’s something we need to take a look at. Is there part of this property that is doable? Is there any of it? We’re going to be looking at that.”