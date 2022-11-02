Manhattan city commissioners want another hour of free parking in the Aggieville parking garage when fees start in January.
Under the commission proposal, the city would give drivers two hours free in the garage and the street, a change from administrators’ proposed one free hour in the garage and three free hours on the street.
The commission Tuesday unanimously gave final approval to establishing the parking garage regulations, but it will have administrators redraft the fee structure to include the two free hours.
The plan calls for an hourly rate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. After the free hours, it would cost $2 per hour, up to a $10 maximum charge.
Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day, is a $10 fee. Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to noon the next day, is an $8 fee, which the city is calling the “safe-driver rate” to discourage drinking and driving.
City commissioner Wynn Butler proposed keeping the free hours equal for both the garage and the street.
“It would make sense to me to just say two hours free everywhere. Have a nice day,” Butler said.
Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, Usha Reddi, and John Matta agreed, but they wanted data to show how much money the garage would make, then consider changes if needed. Mayor Linda Morse said she wanted to keep things the way they were with the original proposal.
Aggieville Business Association Director Dennis Cook voiced his concern that the one hour is not enough for people and he does not want businesses losing customers because of parking.
Adrianne Tucker, city parking manager, told the commission that the city would lose about $53,656 in annual revenue if the extra hour is granted.
The garage’s annual expenditures are $504,920, including $266,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts with IPS and the security system and $169,920 for maintenance.
Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said everything is in place to move forward with the parking fee structure.
“We have hired the people, we have bought the vehicles, we have paid for the equipment, we’ve invested in technology, and we are prepared to go,” Hilgers said.
Hilgers said Aggieville was fully aware of this a few months ago, and the city’s compromise was letting street parking be free for three hours.
Cameron Ward of The Alms Group said he was thrilled to see the garage open but was concerned about the proposed imbalance in free parking hours.
“If one-hour free parking in the garage forces everyone to park on the streets to get longer free parking, we’re not going to see anyone in that garage,” Ward said.
Commissioners did not take a vote, but the general consensus was to move forward with that idea. City attorney Katie Jackson said city staffers would come back to the commission with the changes to the fee structure.