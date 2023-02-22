The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave initial approval to expand its options for how to fill vacancies on the commission.
The vote comes as Commissioner Usha Reddi weighs her next steps after being appointed to the Kansas State Senate, replacing Sen. Tom Hawk.
The commission recently voted to ban commissioners from holding other elected office.
Under the ordinance, the commission could fill a vacancy in three ways. If the seat comes open after the filing deadline during an election year, it will be filled as part of the general election process.
Directions on the ballot would instruct the voter to select up to four candidates to fill the three seats up for re-election and the vacancy. At any other time, the commission could use that process, opt to appoint someone to the seat, or to hold a special election.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wanted to discuss “the elephant in the room” and acknowledge Reddi’s situation. Butler said that even should Reddi resign prior to the filing deadline, with 2023 being a city commission election year, that he had no problem leaving Reddi’s seat vacant until the November election.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that’s probably the best option,” Butler said.
Reddi acknowledged that the process is connected to “a personal decision I have to make in the next few weeks” and she was looking at it from a personal viewpoint. She said she wanted to ensure the public had input on who sits on the commission.
“My objective was to make sure the community selects the people,” Reddi said. “That’s been my goal this entire time.”