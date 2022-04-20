The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave its initial approval of an updated compensation system that calls for 77% of city government employees to receive a raise.
Based on a consultant’s recommendation, city administrators supported the raises, which would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the compensation update is not about setting pay, as there are several tiers of pay grades for city employees. Rather, he said it’s about “restructuring the framework” of the city’s payroll system to bring employee pay up to match a higher cost of living.
The city hired Allen Gibbs Houlik (AGH) of Wichita to conduct a total rewards study to examine compensation for Manhattan government employees compared to other private and government agencies in the area.
Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get a 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.
On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of the pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.
City officials recommended full implementation of the changes beginning June 12. Commissioners voted 3-2 on the item, with John Matta and Wynn Butler voting against it. Butler said he felt the structure of the updated salary system was fine, but he had a problem with how it would potentially be implemented.
“There’s some positions who are probably way underpaid, compared to what other places are,” Butler said. “But I still want to see a more targeted approach and a phasing-in of the plan, and not these giant leaps forward. I’m 80% sold on the project, but it’s not to the level I would like. The consultant wrote most of it, so now I think it’s time for the staff to take that and tweak it.”
Matta said he feels it’s “legitimate to challenge the management” to make the proposed compensation changes happen, and to make them suit the city’s needs.
“I do appreciate city staff, and I do appreciate what everyone is doing,” Matta said. “But this is where, frankly, sometimes when you’re in management you have to make hard decisions, because you can’t give everybody everything.”
During public comment, Manhattan chief prosecutor Mellissa Rundus said the way commissioners talk about city employees during meetings is “demoralizing.”
“You see us as faceless, nameless cogs in machines,” Rundus said. “We are the people who shop at your stores, go to your businesses, teach your kids little league … We are your kids’ friends’ parents, and it doesn’t feel that way when you watch city commission meetings.”
Rundus told the commission she loves serving the Manhattan community and working for the city, but acknowledges it isn’t perfect.
“Your city employees are a team that works across several different departments and pay positions,” Rundus said. “My boss is phenomenal; she should probably make twice what she makes.”
Long-range city planner Ben Schmiel said the pay study told city employees “stuff we kind of already knew.” He said he learned last week that the consumer price index in the U.S. rose by 11.1% since March 2021, mostly due to sharp increases in the cost of food, shelter, and gasoline. During that same timeframe, he said city employees’ pay has increased 4-6%.
“I can’t speak for all departments, but in mine, our pay structure is very constraining,” Schmiel said. “I’ve been here for eight years. I have a position in my department that’s been open for three years. I’m doing things not in my job description. We all work together, and we’re happy to help each other out, but it affects what we do. We just can’t operate in this way.”
City manager Ron Fehr said the city government has 402 full-time positions authorized, but there are about 36 vacancies.
The commission’s actions doesn’t include pay for about 80 fire department employees who are a part of the local union, which negotiates their pay with the city government. It also doesn’t affect Fehr’s pay, which is established by a contract approved by the commission.
Fehr said his staff will review and adjust the proposal to include a longer-term implementation plan before bringing it back to the commission at a later meeting.
In other business, commissioners approved the first reading of an amendment to a final development plan for assisted living by Americare PUD at 3700 Amherst Ave. The property owner wants to take advantage of land that was previously dedicated as a Kansas Gas Service easement but was vacated in 2021.
The proposal is to replace one of the independent living homes with a combined 12-unit independent apartment building and clubhouse for residents. It also rearranges a portion of off-street parking, pedestrian paths and landscaping.
The Manhattan Urban Planning Board held a public hearing on the proposed amendment on April 4 and recommended approval by a 5-0 vote. The vacated land amounts to about one acre.