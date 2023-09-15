08032023-mer-new-trussellreitz-1
Buy Now

T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is at 605 Levee Drive in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan city commissioners next week will vote to decide whether Prairie Paws Animal Shelter Inc. will take over operations for T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.

As previously reported by The Mercury, the commission authorized city administrators to negotiate with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter Inc., a private nonprofit shelter out of Ottawa, to lease and operate the animal shelter facility. Prairie Paws has experience in operating a regional animal shelter and the company owners want to expand service to Manhattan.

Tags