Manhattan city commissioners next week will vote to decide whether Prairie Paws Animal Shelter Inc. will take over operations for T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
As previously reported by The Mercury, the commission authorized city administrators to negotiate with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter Inc., a private nonprofit shelter out of Ottawa, to lease and operate the animal shelter facility. Prairie Paws has experience in operating a regional animal shelter and the company owners want to expand service to Manhattan.
The proposal calls for a three-year contract in which Prairie Paws would operate the shelter under its business name, but it would still be called T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Prairie Paws would be responsible for maintaining the facilities but can apply for assistance when repairs or costs exceed certain amounts.
Prairie Paws would provide services such as animal intake and shelter operations. The shelter would accept dogs and cats surrendered by owners who live in Manhattan and take in stray animals found within the city limits.
It will care for shelter animals appropriately, including veterinary care, maintain appropriate state licenses, have an adoption program, and facilitate humane euthanasia of animals when required.
The shelter also may offer programs to improve animal welfare and population management, such as a low-cost spay and neuter program or a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.
If approved by the commission, Prairie Paws will take over operations by Christmas Eve.
The city first began discussing the animal shelter in January, when staff members said they were having trouble recruiting and retaining employees, as well as keeping up with animal intake and management of pet licenses.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city chambers.