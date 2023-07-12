The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved a property tax rate for 2024 that would mean a 9.45% increase in the city tax bill for the average homeowner.
The action Tuesday was a preliminary step and the rate can come down from there. The commission took action because it is required by the state to decide whether to exceed a “revenue-neutral” tax rate.
The revenue-neutral rate rules require that local governments determine whether they’ll set a property tax rate that brings in more or less money than the previous year. Because of rising property values, remaining “revenue neutral” would require local governments to cut tax rates proportionally. Property values in Riley County jumped 13.1% from last year to this year for the average existing single family home, county appraiser Anna Burson said Wednesday.
The commission unanimously voted to set the mill levy at 50.470 mills. Last year’s levy was 52.154 mills. Remaining “revenue-neutral” would have required the city to cut the tax rate to 47.613 mills.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
That means the owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $599.77 in city taxes in 2023; that same property owner would pay $656.66 on a home now valued at $113,100 home in 2024.
For the average taxpayer, that’s an increase of 9.45% in city property taxes.
The increase on average existing single-family homes in Manhattan, meanwhile, was 12.6%.
Commissioners said the overall increase in property tax is 6%.
City manager Ron Fehr said for 2023, the city levied $33 million in property tax and expects to levy $35 million if the mill levy stays at the 50.470 mills limit.
The city has not yet proposed an overall budget for 2024; last year’s budget was $188.4 million.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said if residents want lower taxes then they need to consider which programs they’re willing to cut.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the larger problem for taxpayers isn’t the city increasing the property tax but the county and school board increasing it more than the city.
Because the commission voted to exceed the rate, the city will now publish a notice and will have a public hearing on Sept. 5.