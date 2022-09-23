Home prices continue to outpace income growth, and housing in Manhattan is getting more expensive.
Manhattan city commissioners will take their second look at a housing market analysis beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday at 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Meeting documents show various observations from the analysis:
- There is a high cost of new homes in Manhattan. Sales trends indicate that the sales price for a home in 2012 that cost $222,000 cost $329,000 in 2021. The median house price is $232,000, which is far higher than regional neighbors. Topeka is at $117,000, Salina $138,000 and Junction City $166,000.
- Manhattan has an inventory shortage. Data indicate there is a slowdown in single-family home supply. Existing homes are selling $20,000 above the listing. In 2018 there were about 400 home listings. In 2021, there were about 200.
- The older adult population is the fastest growing population. From 2010 to 2021, Manhattan added 1,700 people 65 years old or older, and the city is projected to add 700 or more in the next five years.
- Manhattan leads the region at a 12% retention/attraction rate in keeping young professionals but is lagging behind peers like Lawrence (13%), Lincoln, Nebraska (15%), Columbia, Missouri (23%) and Stillwater, Oklahoma (27%).
- There is housing instability in Manhattan. Half of all renters are considered cost-burdened, putting more than 30% of their income toward housing.
- There are housing condition challenges; 50% of homeowners and 65% of renters encountered options that needed significant repair. Of those, 46% reported leaky, drafty windows, 38% reported mold/water damage, 37% plumbing, electrical, or mechanical system issues. Some 20% reported insufficient smoke or carbon dioxide detectors.
- Housing demand across all incomes is increasing. Meeting documents show that Manhattan needs 2,000 to 3,600 units of housing over the next 20 years.
A proposed plan outlines four possible action steps addressing housing in Manhattan. The plans comes from the Crossroads MHK steering committee and the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board.
1. Create a revolving loan program for new construction, renovation, and redevelopment to create affordable workforce housing.
Administrators suggested using 10% of the citywide 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief Sales Tax for these purposes.
City Manager Ron Fehr said the new tax is expected to generate about $6.5 million per year, so about $650,000 would go to workforce housing.
He further said additional funding sources could come from state and federal grant programs. He said some of the $650,000 could be used as a match source for grants if the city government could get them.
2. Support housing efforts that provide solutions to a wider variety of challenges by using federal funds.
Fehr said to maximize federal funding programs, staff members may look into tax credits, which is where someone’s rent is based on their income.
3. Invest in planning, which includes research, development, and use of procedures, policies and programs, to reduce barriers and to add quality, attainable housing.
4. Establish a neighborhood revitalization program to encourage property improvement in targeted areas.
This would be part of a larger goal to encourage maintenance and improvment of existing housing.
For maintenance and redevelopment, Fehr said if families want to redevelop a home, the city government can freeze property taxes and then, based on the investment made into the renovation to increase the market value, could get a portion of their investment rebated.
“One of the things that the future focus will be is, what are the buckets you (officials) want to distribute these funds towards,” Fehr said. “Whether it’s leveraging additional dollars or are there specific categories of potential investment.”
The analysis is an initiative of Crossroads MHK, the name of the city government’s long-term strategic plan, and is based on a survey from residents. The city government hired consulting firm Development Strategies to complete the study.
The commission approved the project in April 2021. The total project budget is $95,000.
The next step includes getting commissioner feedback on Tuesday, developing a final document, and deciding whether to keep a housing analysis committee together.