Manhattan city commissioners will go over the Beyond Tomorrow Downtown Plan during Tuesday's upcoming meeting.Senior planner Ben Chmiel will present an update to the improvements made in downtown and present upcoming projects.Commissioners will take no action during the meeting because it is a work session.The meeting will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city chambers.