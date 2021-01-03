Manhattan city commissioners will consider changing 17th Street’s name to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at the first legislative meeting in 2021.
The legislative session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee has requested this change to name the road Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Kevin Bryant, co-chair of the committee, and commissioner Aaron Estabrook officially applied for the request to change the name of the street, which runs from Fort Riley Boulevard to Anderson Avenue.
The street was previously memorialized in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., but the commission never actually renamed it.
Additionally, commissioners will select the mayor and mayor pro-tem for 2021 at the meeting.
If tradition repeats itself, current mayor pro tem Wynn Butler would become mayor, and commissioner Linda Morse would be appointed as mayor pro tem because she received the most votes in the 2019 election, ahead of commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Aaron Estabrook.